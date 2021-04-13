All-Stars to Appear at 93rd Oscars

Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh today announced the ensemble cast to present at the 93rd Oscars®, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.



Starring, in alphabetical order, are Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.



“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”





Additional talent joining the show to be announced.



The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.