MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Alleged Voice Teacher Attacker Found

Alleged Voice Teacher Attacker Found

Her name is Lauren Pazienza and she is 26. She handed herself in yesterday to the 10th Precinct for the death of Barbara Gustern. Ms. Pazienza, was arraigned in Manhattan criminal court and is facing 25 years in prison for the fatal sidewalk shoving of Barbara Gustern, a beloved Broadway vocal coach who died on March 15. The bond was set at $500,000 cash or $1 million surety, according District Attorney’s Office, which had requested that she be held without bail on Rikers Island pending trial.

From her social media

On Monday, NYPD detectives visited Ms.Pazienza’s  parents’ Long Island home after receiving a tip that Pazienza was hiding out there, but that her father claimed that she was not at home and did not consent to a search of the property. Pazienza then surrendered to police early on Tuesday. Pazienza’s parents appeared somber leaving court and did not answer questions.

The events unfolded as follows: On March 20, at 8.30pm Ms.  Gustern was walking towards a cab outside her Chelsea apartment building. She was called a ‘b***h’ before forcibly being pushing her no reason. She was helped back to her feet by a cyclist, hit her head on the sidewalk and was taken to the hospital ‘covered in blood. She died from her injuries five days later.  Ms. Pazienza stayed in the area for about 20 minutes after the attack, arguing with her fiancé and  returned to the scene of the crime to watch as the ambulance arrived. She went back home to Astoria, Queens, quit her job at a store in Chelsea, deleted all social media and took down a website advertising her wedding this June according to prosecutors. The day after Gustern died, she allegedly fled for her parents’ home on Long Island and later stashed her phone at her aunt’s house so police wouldn’t find it.

According to Pazienza’s attorney high-powered defense attorney Arthur Aidala whose clients  include Rudolph Giuliani, Harvey Weinstein, Roger Ailes and Alan Dershowitz, there is no proof that she pushed Gustern.

 

  

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

MY VIEW: An Evening of Charles Calello Hits with Nicolas King, Tomey Sellars, Joseph Leo Bwarie and The Calello Big Band

Stephen SorokoffMarch 14, 2022
Read More

Stage and Screen Star William Hurt Passes On

Suzanna BowlingMarch 14, 2022
Read More

My View: Time Stands Still For Christine Andreas

Stephen SorokoffMarch 13, 2022
Read More

Make Sure To Spring Forward

Suzanna BowlingMarch 12, 2022
Read More

My View: Lee Roy Reams….A National Treasure ..Goodbye Kentucky! Hello, Broadway

Stephen SorokoffMarch 11, 2022
Read More

Does New York Stand a Chance With Woke Mayor and DA Letting Criminals Run Free

Suzanna BowlingMarch 4, 2022
Read More

Tattoos of Human Trafficking Victims

Suzanna BowlingMarch 2, 2022
Read More

Crime and Homelessness In New York City Is Out Of Control

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

My View: Clint Holmes Brings A Few Years Of Nat And A Lot Of Years of Clint to the RRazz Room

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 26, 2022
Read More