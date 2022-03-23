Alleged Voice Teacher Attacker Found

Her name is Lauren Pazienza and she is 26. She handed herself in yesterday to the 10th Precinct for the death of Barbara Gustern. Ms. Pazienza, was arraigned in Manhattan criminal court and is facing 25 years in prison for the fatal sidewalk shoving of Barbara Gustern, a beloved Broadway vocal coach who died on March 15. The bond was set at $500,000 cash or $1 million surety, according District Attorney’s Office, which had requested that she be held without bail on Rikers Island pending trial.

On Monday, NYPD detectives visited Ms.Pazienza’s parents’ Long Island home after receiving a tip that Pazienza was hiding out there, but that her father claimed that she was not at home and did not consent to a search of the property. Pazienza then surrendered to police early on Tuesday. Pazienza’s parents appeared somber leaving court and did not answer questions.

The events unfolded as follows: On March 20, at 8.30pm Ms. Gustern was walking towards a cab outside her Chelsea apartment building. She was called a ‘b***h’ before forcibly being pushing her no reason. She was helped back to her feet by a cyclist, hit her head on the sidewalk and was taken to the hospital ‘covered in blood. She died from her injuries five days later. Ms. Pazienza stayed in the area for about 20 minutes after the attack, arguing with her fiancé and returned to the scene of the crime to watch as the ambulance arrived. She went back home to Astoria, Queens, quit her job at a store in Chelsea, deleted all social media and took down a website advertising her wedding this June according to prosecutors. The day after Gustern died, she allegedly fled for her parents’ home on Long Island and later stashed her phone at her aunt’s house so police wouldn’t find it.

According to Pazienza’s attorney high-powered defense attorney Arthur Aidala whose clients include Rudolph Giuliani, Harvey Weinstein, Roger Ailes and Alan Dershowitz, there is no proof that she pushed Gustern.