Almost a Hole in One – Radio Golf at the Arden

Pulitzer Prize winning author August Wilson’s “Radio Golf” is the tenth play in his American Century Cycle that explores the African American experience decade by decade over the course of the Twentieth Century. The recipient of a Tony Award, an Olivier Award, eight New York Drama Critics Circle Awards, a Grammy Award and Rockefeller and Guggenheim Fellowships in Playwriting, needless to say Mr. Wilson’s plays have been produced on Broadway, in regional theaters across the country and all over the world. And let’s not forget to mention that the theatre at 245 West 52nd Street was renamed The August Wilson Theatre.

The world premiere of Radio Golf was at the Yale Repertory Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut in 2005 and went on to Broadway in 2007 at the Cort Theatre. It is Wilson’s final work.

Set in Pittsburgh in the late 1990s, it’s the story of a successful real estate agent who aspires to become the city’s first Black mayor. Harmond Wilks, along with his ambitious wife Mame and friend Roosevelt Hicks, want to redevelop the Hill District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. But a complication arises when Harmond discovers that the house at 1839 Wylie Avenue, slated for demolition, was acquired illegally.

There are a lot of outstanding performances in this production. First and foremost is Brian Anthony Wilson’s sterling portrayal of Sterling Johnson, a local working man whose roots run deep in the community. Cynical and distrusting of the world around him, Mr. Wilson’s (the actor’s) spot-on mimicry of white characters is wickedly funny. And as for an actor being grounded — you could believe that at the end of the play he could walk out with his tool belt and paint can and start refurbishing 2nd Street. Phillip Brown’s ebullient characterization of Roosevelt Hicks is a delight. And when his boyish enthusiasm turns to bullying he is a force to be reckoned with. Damien J. Wallace as Elder Joseph Barlow is simply a hoot. His endless storytelling and fruitless search for good Christian people keeps us wondering whether he is simply eccentric or a truth seeker. Zuhairah as the ambitious Mame Wilks lights up the stage with her energy and hopes to one day be the Mayor’s wife. However, at the outset of the play I did not know her relationship to Harmond. I could not tell if this was directorial or simply a lack of chemistry between the two actors. Kesserack Kemnew gives a rather nuanced performance of Harmond Wilks, a man who tries to right a wrong and who is only mistreated for it. Unfortunately, we feel pity for the character instead of cheering on his tenacity as he goes on to fight another day.

The set by David P. Gordon, a half-finished office space in a broken down building, is intricate and simple at the same time. It very effectively denotes the world we are in. Levonne Lindsay’s colorful costume designs accurately depict each characters’ predilections. From the orange golf pants for Roosevelt Hicks to the vibrant jackets for Mame Wilks, they tell us volumes about the characters who wear them.

Radio Golf by August Wilson, Directed by Kash Goins Running now through April 16, 2023 Arden Theatre: 40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106