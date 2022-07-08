MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Almost Famous Gets Broadway Home

Almost Famous Gets Broadway Home

Producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel announced today that Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will begin previews on Broadway on Monday, October 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, November 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St).

Almost Famous has music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby.

Anika Larsen Photo by Neal Preston

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

Casey Likes, Solea Pfeiffer Photo by Neal Preston

The design team for Almost Famous will include two-time Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (scenic design), two-time Tony Award® winner David Zinn (costume design), seven-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements) and Bryan Perri (music direction).

Casey Likes Photo by Neal Preston

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the Original Broadway Cast Album of Almost Famous this fall. Listen to the first track “Everybody’s Coming Together” HERE and stay tuned for further song releases in the coming months. An accompanying video created by Cameron Crowe can be found HERE.

Chris Wood Photo by Jim Cox

The year is 1973 and it’s all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It’s a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.

Casey Likes, Rob Colletti Photo by Neal Preston

Almost Famous had its world premiere in Crowe’s hometown of San Diego at The Old Globe.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

& Juliet Heads To Broadway This Fall

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Broadway Barks, Ralph Fiennes, National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Death of a Salesman

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Leopoldstadt, Lempicka, SuperYou, Jesus of Suburbia, Jamie deRoy & Friends and Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Suzanna BowlingJune 30, 2022
Read More

Broadway is Well Represented at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Suzanna BowlingJune 29, 2022
Read More

Into the Woods Offers a Digital Lottery

Suzanna BowlingJune 28, 2022
Read More

Broadway and Off Broadway Album Releases

Suzanna BowlingJune 27, 2022
Read More

Sutton Foster Now Out of The Music Man With COVID and Actors Equity Not Happy

Suzanna BowlingJune 27, 2022
Read More

Congratulations Chicago on Your Milestone 10,000th Performance

Suzanna BowlingJune 25, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Mrs. Doubtfire, Mint Theater, Free Theatre Summer Camp, Broadway Musical Camp abnd The Shubert Foundation

Suzanna BowlingJune 23, 2022
Read More