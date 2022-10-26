Alzheimer’s Association Raises Crucial Funds at Rita Hayworth Legacy Gala

The cherished moments from the 2022 Imagine Gala produced inspiration to last a lifetime.

On October 24, the Alzheimer’s annual benefit took place to help raise crucial awareness to a disease that can take hold of entire families. Held annually in New York and Chicago, the Rita Hayworth events have collectively raised more than $85 million since 1984 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The event raised more than $600,000.

Built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala the star-studded lineup of performances at the grand soiree helped raise funds to benefit Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs while bringing awareness to the disease.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the 2016 Summer Olympics famed “Final Five,” Laurie Hernandez, emceed the event that was held at New York City’s legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center.

“We gather here tonight because we know the devastating impact Alzheimer’s has on more than 6 million Americans and more than 11 million loved ones who are their caregivers,” said Laurie Hernandez during her opening remarks. “It is special for me to have my family with me here tonight as we honor the memory of my dear grandma Brunilda Hernandez, or ‘Yeya,’ as she was known to me, who we lost in November 2016 to this terrible disease. We know we have to do whatever we can to put a stop to this disease for the generations that have come before us and for those that are yet to come.”

The room was brought to an emotional moment full of tears as siblings Brandon, Jesse and Lila Martz shared a powerful mission moment story about their father Brian’s diagnosis with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 at the age of 59. They shared a moving video in tribute to their mother, who is their father’s primary caregiver, about their experiences with Brian as his disease progresses.

The gala’s founder and general chair Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, daughter of Rita Hayworth, and other chairs Brooke and Oliver Kennan, Deanna Rockefeller, Kara Ross and Gregory Smith were in attendance.

The night began with specialty cocktails curated by chef and author Madison Cowan. Then after a lovely dinner overlooking Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, Dan Micciche (currently the music director and conductor for Wicked) led guests on a magical musical journey. Enjoying spectacular numbers by jazz pianist and virtuoso Aaron Diehl, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Fischer, Broadway actress Talia Suskauer and the world-famous Harlem Gospel Choir, the crowd applauded loudly.

The evening concluded with dessert and dancing hosted by performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Scarlet Envy.

The Imagine Benefit Vice Chairs in attendance included Joseph Boitano and Fifi and Scott Leachman.The Host Committee includes Sharon Bush and Bob Murray, Victor Garber and Rainer Andreesen, Emily and Jon Gelb, Cheri Kaufman, Naeem Khan, Karyn Kornfeld and Steven Kobre, Louise and Stephen Kornfeld, Robin and Roger Meltzer, Nicole Sexton, and Jennifer and Lonnie Wollin.

Notable guests included: Luca Bernasconi, Rolex President & CEO, Chef Madison Cowan, Aaron Diehl, Anne Dexter-Jones, Scarlet Envy Phillipe Etienne, Ambassador of France, Lisa Fischer, Richard Lui, Josie Natori, Peter Thomas Roth, Talia Suskauer, Jean Shafiroff and Sarah Tam.

The event was generously underwritten by Rolex Watch USA. Guests who supported the evening were treated to a purple Lokai bracelet from the company’s line that supports the Alzheimer’s Association. Gift bags were curated by Jaqui Lividini of Lividini & Co. and included additional products from Peter Thomas Roth and Josie Natori.