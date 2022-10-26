MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Alzheimer’s Association Raises Crucial Funds at Rita Hayworth Legacy Gala

Alzheimer’s Association Raises Crucial Funds at Rita Hayworth Legacy Gala

The cherished moments from the 2022 Imagine Gala produced inspiration to last a lifetime.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: The Martz family attends the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association)

On October 24, the Alzheimer’s annual benefit took place to help raise crucial awareness to a disease that can take hold of entire families. Held annually in New York and Chicago, the Rita Hayworth events have collectively raised more than $85 million since 1984 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The event raised more than $600,000.

Built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala the star-studded lineup of performances at the grand soiree helped raise funds to benefit Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs while bringing awareness to the disease.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Laurie Hernandez speaks onstage during the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the 2016 Summer Olympics famed “Final Five,” Laurie Hernandez, emceed the event that was held at New York City’s legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center.

“We gather here tonight because we know the devastating impact Alzheimer’s has on more than 6 million Americans and more than 11 million loved ones who are their caregivers,” said Laurie Hernandez during her opening remarks. “It is special for me to have my family with me here tonight as we honor the memory of my dear grandma Brunilda Hernandez, or ‘Yeya,’ as she was known to me, who we lost in November 2016 to this terrible disease. We know we have to do whatever we can to put a stop to this disease for the generations that have come before us and for those that are yet to come.”

The room was brought to an emotional moment full of tears as siblings Brandon, Jesse and Lila Martz shared a powerful mission moment story about their father Brian’s diagnosis with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 at the age of 59. They shared a moving video in tribute to their mother, who is their father’s primary caregiver, about their experiences with Brian as his disease progresses.

The gala’s founder and general chair Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, daughter of Rita Hayworth, and other chairs Brooke and Oliver Kennan, Deanna Rockefeller, Kara Ross and Gregory Smith were in attendance.

The night began with specialty cocktails curated by chef and author Madison Cowan. Then after a lovely dinner overlooking Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, Dan Micciche (currently the music director and conductor for Wicked) led guests on a magical musical journey. Enjoying spectacular numbers by jazz pianist and virtuoso Aaron Diehl, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Fischer, Broadway actress Talia Suskauer and the world-famous Harlem Gospel Choir, the crowd applauded loudly.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Madison Cowan (R) attends the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association)

The evening concluded with dessert and dancing hosted by performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Scarlet Envy.

The Imagine Benefit Vice Chairs in attendance included Joseph Boitano and Fifi and Scott Leachman.The Host Committee includes Sharon Bush and Bob Murray, Victor Garber and Rainer Andreesen, Emily and Jon Gelb, Cheri Kaufman, Naeem Khan, Karyn Kornfeld and Steven Kobre, Louise and Stephen Kornfeld, Robin and Roger Meltzer, Nicole Sexton, and Jennifer and Lonnie Wollin.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Lisa Fischer attends the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association)

Notable guests included: Luca Bernasconi, Rolex President & CEO, Chef Madison Cowan, Aaron Diehl, Anne Dexter-Jones, Scarlet Envy Phillipe Etienne, Ambassador of France, Lisa Fischer, Richard Lui, Josie Natori, Peter Thomas Roth, Talia Suskauer, Jean Shafiroff and Sarah Tam.

The event was generously underwritten by Rolex Watch USA. Guests who supported the evening were treated to a purple Lokai bracelet from the company’s line that supports the Alzheimer’s Association. Gift bags were curated by Jaqui Lividini of Lividini & Co. and included additional products from Peter Thomas Roth and Josie Natori.

 

 

 

 

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Hot Happenings

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 26, 2022
Read More

Winter Miller’s Spare Rib Brings Kathleen Chalfant and More To Fight For Reproductive Freedom

Magda KatzOctober 26, 2022
Read More

Wonderama TV Is Back In Times Square For The Biggest Halloween Parade

Suzanna BowlingOctober 26, 2022
Read More

A-List Celebs Support Fundraiser To Raise Funds for the People of Pakistan

Suzanna BowlingOctober 25, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 25, 2022
Read More

Spooky Season at MoMI Museum of the Moving Image

Suzanna BowlingOctober 25, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Back to the Future: The Musical, Primary Stages, Death of a Salesman, The Red Bucket and Covid Cancelling Shows

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2022
Read More

Michelin-Starred Chef Dani Garcia of Casa Dani Gives Back with NYCWFF Intimate Dinner

WriterOctober 23, 2022
Read More

The New York Pops Took Carnegie Hall To A Galaxy Far Far Away

Suzanna BowlingOctober 23, 2022
Read More