Amazing Moments This Season

There are so many amazing things to rejoice about this season.

“Winter Lights Powered by Genesis” premiered on The High Line. Geaturing the first-ever Electrified Genesis GV70, the immersive light experience will be opened to the public through Jan. 2. With hourly shows and a nightly finale at 6 p.m., the installation incorporates 1.3 miles of lighting and is located in Chelsea Market Passage on The High Line between 15th and 16th Streets.

Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Annual New York Dinner saw a special musical performance by Idina Menzel at the landmark restaurant Daniel. The incredible night raised $4 million for ground-breaking research programs.

“Winter Lights Powered by Genesis” was designed in collaboration with De-Yan, Workshop, and renowned event design and production firm Van Wyck & Van Wyck. It takes inspiration from the roofline of the new Electrified GV70 and its vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, a technology that transforms the standard power input used to charge the battery into a power outlet that can be used to run electronics, camping and outdoor gear, home appliances, etc.

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards took place with Blue Moon Brewing Company joining the event as the official beer sponsor of the awards.

Guests included: Adam Scott; Aubrey Plaza, Baz Luhrmann; Brendan Fraser; Brian d’Arcy James (special guest of Blue Moon); Bryan Tyree Henry; Gabrielle Union; Jackie and Adam Sandler; Janelle James; Jennifer Lawrence; Joel Kim Booster; Julianne Moore; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips; Ryan and Ethan Hawke; Taylor Russell; and many more.

Down in Miami, Moonpay Concept House and Casablanca hosted Art Basel parties with the help of Belvedere Vodka.

Notable attendees and performers included Grimes, Rickey Thompson, Bella Thorne, Tinx, The Clermont Twins, and more.

Then 400 friends and supporters traveled to the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida to attend the 14th annual “David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic.” Hosted by David Ortiz himself, the three-day destination golf event raised a record-breaking $1.8M for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund whose mission is to provide lifesaving heart surgeries and care to children in Big Papi’s native Dominican Republic and New England. The night was topped off with Glenmorangie Whisky.

Maestro Dobel Tequila partnered with El Museo del Barrio, the country’s leading Latinx cultural institution, to announce the launch of the Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize.

The Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize, which will be awarded every two years, aims to raise awareness and amplify the cultural production of Latinx artists, a segment that has historically been underrepresented in the artworld at large. The Prize – which includes a $50,000 grant and showcase in the museum’s galleries – will be administered by El Museo del Barrio, with the inaugural recipient announced in Fall 2023.

From the awe-inspiring Christmas trees to the glittering light displays, the holidays in New York City are a magical time for spreading joy that locals and tourists alike come together to celebrate. This year, Pepsi is kicked off the season by giving one lucky New Yorker the holiday experience of a lifetime: a walk-on role during the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

The inaugural 2023 Furbes 30 Under 30 list, sponsored by Pumpkin and Animal Haven, has been announced, naming the top movers and paw-shakers of the year. On behalf of the 30 winners, Pumpkin will donate $10,000 to Animal Haven to support rescue dogs and cats. From athletic feats to advocating for disability to educating thousands on TikTok, these pets are the next generation of pioneers who are making the world a better place, one wag or purr at a time. To qualify, pets had to be aged 30 or under in human years, and contribute to their communities in unique and powerful ways. Applicants were asked to give a brief summary of their accomplishments, as well as name their dream mentor and the toy they can’t live without.

“While we all love to celebrate the achievements and potential of young people, at Pumpkin we believe pets should also be celebrated for their creativity, innovation and contributions to society too – and regardless of their age!” says Alex Douzet, CEO of Pumpkin. “We chose to partner with Animal Haven because their mission to find homes for abandoned dogs and cats aligns with the real goal of this campaign – to show people the incredible impact rescue pets of all ages can have on our lives.”

In other news lots of fun happenings all over America. Museum of Arts & Design held RE:FINE 2022. Jewelry artists shared their new necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more to “redefine fine jewelry.” With jewelry at the core of MAD’s ethos, The Store at MAD curates a rich and diverse offering. The collection is tailored to speak to individuals seeking high design, quality precious materials, atypical gemstones and creative application.

Grayson Hotel officially opened its doors in New York City’s Bryant Park neighborhood. The new-build hotel is owned, developed and managed by the Fortuna Hotel Collection, and joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as its first New York City property.

And the Lower East Side bar and lounge The Skinny unveiled its Naughty or Nice Holiday Pop-Up Bar, which is now open for the winter season, through the end of January. The over-the-top space is decked out in floor-to-ceiling, over-the-top, gaudy Christmas and Hanukkah decor, tons of glittering garland, and boasts interactive games like a Wheel of Misfortune and a Claw Machine filled with naughty take home prizes. Guests are invited to strut down a decked hall of twinkling Christmas lights, catch Rudolph and his reindeer friends alongside a wall of hilarious Bad Santa photos.