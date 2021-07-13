Amazing News

Incredible fast action news this week.

Sir Richard Branson rocketed to the edge of space. The UK entrepreneur flew high above New Mexico in the Unity 22 vehicle that his company has been developing for 17 years. The trip was an ‘experience of a lifetime.’ Back on earth he celebrated with the team a grand G.H. Mumm toast.

“I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but honestly nothing can prepare you for the view of Earth from space,” he said in a press conference following the flight. “The whole thing was just magical.”

And, in other fast news, Speedo USA unveiled its U.S. Federation Suit which will be worn by superstar swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Hali Flickinger, Jamal Hill, Becca Meyers, Ryan Murphy, Andrew Seliskar and Abbey Weitzeil during a huge summer of swimming.

The U.S. Federation Suit colorway will adorn both of Speedo’s cutting-edge tech race suits, Fastskin LZR Pure Intent or Fastskin LZR Pure Valor, designed by combining 20 years of performance learnings with innovative technologies and fabrics, creating the perfect suit for every type of competitive aquatics athlete.

“We are proud to support athletes on the world stage with the most technologically advanced racing suits, with over 20 years of innovation guiding our current Intent and Valor offerings,” said Speedo North America President Jim Gerson. “We are honored to be on this journey with these special athletes as they represent the USA and compete against the world’s best. We hope to see more records broken and medals won in Speedo suits this summer.”

For these latest Fastskin suits, which launched in 2019, Speedo, alongside some of the world’s leading research institutions, once again studied the ancestry of sharks and how they reduce drag when they swim. Speedo also worked with various partners including the Natural History Museum in London and Formula 1 on these latest Fastskin suits, the smartest to date. As a result of this work, the suits have been responsible for 62% of world records to fall since their launch.