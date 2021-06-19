America Under Attack

“America should get a NEW flag, the US should ditch the Stars and Stripes because it is ‘tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect’ and it is like the Confederate Flag,” this all comes from singer Macy Gray.

Gray, 53, wrote an op-ed for MarketWatch for the new federal holiday Juneteenth, which is trying to replace the 4th of July. According to Gray the flag needs to be redesigned to represent all Americans, arguing the symbolism of Old Glory was harmed during the Capitol riots.

She claims D.C. and Puerto Rico, should be included but they are not states. For those who don’t know D.C. is owned by the Vatican and England, not America. (please refer www.treatyofparis.com).

She wants the stars to be all colors like the melanin scale. No caucasian thinks of themselves as white. Personally I see myself as peach and that color is not there.

Ms Gray’s flag looks like a school art project

Ms. Gray, should remember that it was America who gave her a career and her $12 million net worth.

I agree with what a twitter follower said. “What the flag means and stands for has never changed. The failure of the people in this country to live up to it’s meaning is the change that needs to happen.”