MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

American Buffalo Great Acting But Is This Play Timely

American Buffalo Great Acting But Is This Play Timely

Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne Photo by Richard Termine

American Buffalo by David Mamet originally opened on Broadway in 1977. The revival on Broadway, is soundly directed by Neil Pepe and stars the excellent Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Theme’s of greed, strained loyalties and the American dream gone astray are timeless, but the play feels dated and slowly plays out.

What you first notice when walking into the theatre is Scott Pask’s set. This intricate, fantastic, magical junk store seems timeless and definitely deserves the Tony nomination for Best Scenic Design of a Play.

American Buffalo, takes place in a Chicago junk shop. Owned by Donny (Laurence Fishburne), Donny is has sold an American Buffalo nickel for $90, but he’s been having doubts about its worth. He has tasked Bobby, (Darren Criss), a simple-minded junkie to keep a watchful eye on the customer, so he can steal it back. Teach (Sam Rockwell), his narcissistic and paranoid poker pal wants in and wants Bobby out. In the end loyalties, friendships and trust are put to the test.

Rockwell commands your attention with each move, he exposes his mindset as he plots his next move. It is Teach’s world, we are living in.

Fishburne is elegant, restrained, which makes the final scene combustable. In a way he seems too good to be here, but he is ohhhh so watchable.

Criss, doesn’t seem like a junkie and if it weren’t for knowing the play, I would have never gotten that trait. He seems more nervous and not altogether here. His wide-eyed innocence makes us believe that he knows more than he is letting on, but does he.

In a day and age where everyone is wearing their sensitivity on their sleeves it is hard to believe this show is being revived.

American Buffalo: Circle in the Square, 1633 Broadway, between Broadway and 8th Avenue on 50th Street, until July 11th.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Sofitel New York Unveils Funny Girl Broadway-Themed Suite & Package

Suzanna BowlingMay 12, 2022
Read More

Revisiting Six Broadway’s Six Still on High Voltage Energy

Suzanna BowlingMay 11, 2022
Read More

Tony Award Nominations

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2022
Read More

T2C’s Tony Predictions

Suzanna BowlingMay 8, 2022
Read More

Funny Girl on Broadway Has About Three Strikes Against It (and if you know baseball, you know what that means)

RossMay 8, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Short Takes, The Orchard, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Galas and Thornton Wilder: It’s Time

Suzanna BowlingMay 8, 2022
Read More

Visit The Golden Age of Broadway At Home in Virtual Exhibit

Suzanna BowlingMay 8, 2022
Read More

Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano a Celestial Renewal

Suzanna BowlingMay 7, 2022
Read More

Mr. Saturday Night Brings Billy Crystal To Broadway But It Is Shoshana Bean Who Walks Away With The Vocals

Suzanna BowlingMay 7, 2022
Read More