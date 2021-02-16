American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 16

The line-up today has some of my favorite designers.
Tuesday, February 16:
9:00 a.m. – Nahmias
9:30 a.m. – Anna Sui
10:00 a.m. – Badgley Miskha
10:30 a.m. – Keekee
11:00 a.m. – Tanya Taylor
11:30 a.m. – Lela Rose
12:00 p.m. – Kimberley Goldson
12:30 p.m. – Rebecca Minkoff
1:00 p.m. – Dur Doux
1:30 p.m. – Sandy Liang
2:00 p.m. – Alice + Oliva By Stacey Bendet
2:30 p.m. – Dennis Basso
3:00 p.m. – No Sesso
3:30 p.m. – Dirty Pineapple
4:00 p.m. Anne Kline
4:30 p.m. – Keiser Clark
5:00 p.m. – Naeem Khan
5:30 p.m. – Kevan Hall
6:00 p.m. – Frederick Anderson
6:30 p.m. – VeniceW
7:30 p.m. – Claudi Li
By appointment: Staud
The shows can be viewed at runway360.cfda.com
