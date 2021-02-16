MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 16

The line-up today has some of my favorite designers.

Tuesday, February 16: 

9:00 a.m. – Nahmias

9:30 a.m. – Anna Sui 

10:00 a.m. – Badgley Miskha 

10:30 a.m. – Keekee

11:00 a.m. – Tanya Taylor 

11:30 a.m. – Lela Rose

12:00 p.m. – Kimberley Goldson

12:30 p.m. – Rebecca Minkoff

1:00 p.m. – Dur Doux

1:30 p.m. – Sandy Liang

2:00 p.m. – Alice + Oliva By Stacey Bendet

2:30 p.m. – Dennis Basso

3:00 p.m. – No Sesso 

3:30 p.m. – Dirty Pineapple

4:00 p.m. Anne Kline

4:30 p.m. – Keiser Clark

5:00 p.m. – Naeem Khan 

5:30 p.m. – Kevan Hall

6:00 p.m. – Frederick Anderson

6:30 p.m. – VeniceW

7:30 p.m. – Claudi Li

By appointment: Staud 

The shows can be viewed at runway360.cfda.com

