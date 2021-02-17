MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 17

American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 17

Look for great looks by Nicole Miller, Herve Leger and Tom Ford

Wednesday, February 17: 

9:00 a.m. – Tombogo

9:30 a.m. – C+Plus Series

10:00 a.m. – Bevza 

10:30 a.m. Loring New York

11:00 a.m. – LBV

11:30 a.m. – Collina Strada 

12:00 p.m. – Bibhu Mohapatra 

12:30 p.m. – NIHL 

1:00 p.m. – Jonathan Simkhai 

1:30 p.m.- Mr. Saturday

2:00 p.m. – Cinq A Sept

2:30 p.m. – Sukeina 

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Black in Fashion Council Town Hall  

3:00 p.m. – Social Work Studio

3:30 p.m. – Studio 189 

4:00 p.m. – Theophilo

4:30 p.m. – Rentrayage 

5:00 p.m. – Nicole Miller 

5:00 p.m. – The Academy New York

5:30 p.m. – Kim Shui 

6:00 p.m. – LRS 

6:30 p.m. – Willy Chavarria 

7:00 p.m. – Tom Ford 

By appointment Rosetta Getty and Herve Leger

Related Items
Fashion and High Society

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Fashion and High Society

American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 16

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 15, 2021
Read More

Fashion Week Renamed and Shortened: Here’s What You Need to Know

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2021
Read More

Kayla Merrow Gets the Star Treatment Before Her Big Debut Concert

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2021
Read More

Artist Gabriela Gil Celebrates Her First New York Solo Art Exhibition “Time and Space”

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Jewelry & The Sea The Perfect Nautical Gift

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More

Miranda’s Corner: How to Properly Apply Moisturizer on Your Face

MirandaFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 30, 2020
Read More

When can you undertake eyelash extension?

WriterDecember 12, 2020
Read More