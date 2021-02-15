American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week

Fashion Week started yesterday re-named American Collections Calendar. Fabulously Vogue is doing some great coverage. Yesterday Jason Wu, Markarian and Imitation of Christ.
Tomorrow’s schedule is the following.
Monday, February 15:
9:30 a.m – Private Policy
10:00 a.m. – Snow Xue Gao
11:00 a.m. – Victor Glemaud
11:30 a.m. – Adeam
12:00 p.m. – A.Potts
12:10 p.m. – Carter Young
2:30 p.m. – Veronica Beard
3:00 p.m. – Maisie Wilen
3:30 p.m. – PH5
7:00 p.m. – Libertine
By appointment: Adam Lippes
This year look for long hems, androgynous, dark colors mixed with red.
The shows can be viewed at runway360.cfda.com
