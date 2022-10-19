American Horror Story Fans FX Opened Their Exclusive AHS:NYC Shop in The West Village

FX opened their exclusive AHS:NYC Shop in the heart of the West Village to celebrate the release of the 11th Installment of American Horror Story, titled AHS:NYC, premiering October 19th on FX, streaming next day on Hulu.

Opening weekend reservations for the AHS:NYC Shop sold-out in less than 5 minutes and saw American Horror Story fans lined up around the block to experience the bespoke space inspired by the hit series.

Upon entering the AHS:NYC Shop, New York fans were immersed in the horror-inspired boutique that tantalized the senses and presented new experiences around every corner. Each dark room lured in guests with beautiful creations designed to be appreciated. Fans were invited to create a safe-word inspired t-shirt and pose for photos with the alluring AHS set pieces placed throughout the activation.

Attendees on opening night included entertainer, model and author, Amanda Lepore.

Located on 328 Bleecker Street, the AHS:NYC Shop will run each weekend this month on October 21st -23rd and October 28th – 30th from 4:00-10:00PM. Reservations and more information can be found at experience-ahs.com.

Fans who can’t experience the AHS:NYC Shop in person can visit experience-ahs.com for an exclusive sweepstakes through October 31st and visit @AHSFX on Instagram and @AHSFX on Twitter for more updates.

All reservations are limited on a first-come-first-served basis for people 18+. ​​The AHS:NYC Shop concept was created by FX in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency. The health and safety of fans, staff and partners involved in the experience is a priority. High-touch areas are disinfected regularly, and hand sanitizer is provided for all guests. In addition, all guests are paced with the number of people going through the AHS:NYC Shop at one time.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest-running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 10 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt and Our Lady J serve as executive producers on FX’s AHS:NYC. American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

