MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

American Symphony Orchestra Salutes the Great Duke Ellington

American Symphony Orchestra Salutes the Great Duke Ellington

Music Director Leon Botstein will lead the American Symphony Orchestra on March 24 in a tribute to the genre-defying genius of the great Duke Ellington. The all-Ellington symphonic concert at Carnegie Hall, is where the composer played a series of annual concerts and premiered many of his greatest works, including Black, Brown, and Beige and New World A-Comin’. The pieces will be performed for Jazz Trio and Large Orchestra by American jazz pianist, composer, arranger, bandleader, and teacher Marcus Roberts, who performs with his Marcus Roberts Trio. The evening also features Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Catherine Russell, best known for her album Harlem on my Mind and her appearance as a featured artist on the soundtrack album for the HBO TV series Boardwalk Empire.

Catherine Russell

The performance was originally scheduled for March 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. In lieu of the performance, Marcus Roberts collaborated with the ASO on the short film titled United We Play, created in response to the turbulence of 2020 and released in December 2020. The film features three world premieres commissioned by the ASO and composed by Roberts. His method of writing for trio and orchestra is to blend the two ensembles, the seemingly different worlds of Jazz and Classical they each represent, and the contrasting approaches of improvisational and written music-making into a collage that is uniquely and unmistakably American.

The ASO will close its 60th anniversary season on June 5 with a free concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring the world premiere of Roberto Sierra’s newly commissioned Concerto for Electric Violin performed by renowned electric violinist Tracy Silverman.

Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8 PM

Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage)

Leon Botstein, conductor

Marcus Roberts Trio

All-Ellington program

Black, Brown, and Beige Suite (Arr. Maurice Peress)

Satin Doll (Arr. Chuck Israels)

Harlem (Arr. Luther Henderson & Maurice Peress)

Sophisticated Lady (Arr. Morton Gould)

Night Creature for Jazz Band and Orchestra (Arr. Luther Henderson, Ed. Gunther Schuller)

New World A Comin’ (Arr. Maurice Peress)

Three Black Kings (Completed by Mercer Ellington, Arr. Luther Henderson)

Duke Ellington’s musical style employs a unique blend of classical and jazz compositional techniques that also combine improvisation with written works, making him one of the most influential jazz composers of all time. Although he considered his compositions “beyond category” and he never defined himself as a jazz composer, his instrumental groupings, improvisational skills, and jazz arranging brought the world a notable American sound that can be heard in works like Sophisticated Lady and Harlem. His symphonic suite Three Black Kingsdemonstrates his focus on musical form and jazz composition. Ellington said his aim in writing Night Creature—which premiered at Carnegie Hall in 1955—was “to try to make the symphony swing.”

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 22, 2022
Read More

Talking With Mrs. Doubtfire’s Analise Scarpaci About Her New EP and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 22, 2022
Read More

Juan Carlos Quintero’s Table of Five! Will Get You In The Mood

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 22, 2022
Read More

Respect Where The Demons of Aretha Franklin Take Over

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 21, 2022
Read More

Dolenz Sings Nesmith—The E.P.

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 21, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert With Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek and Paul, Joe Iconis, Lopez and Marx and More Will be Celebrated in Broadway By The Year: The New Wave

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

Goodbye, Mr. Chips a New Opera by Gordon Getty Reimagined for Film

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 18, 2022
Read More