American Symphony Orchestra Salutes the Great Duke Ellington

Music Director Leon Botstein will lead the American Symphony Orchestra on March 24 in a tribute to the genre-defying genius of the great Duke Ellington. The all-Ellington symphonic concert at Carnegie Hall, is where the composer played a series of annual concerts and premiered many of his greatest works, including Black, Brown, and Beige and New World A-Comin’. The pieces will be performed for Jazz Trio and Large Orchestra by American jazz pianist, composer, arranger, bandleader, and teacher Marcus Roberts, who performs with his Marcus Roberts Trio. The evening also features Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Catherine Russell, best known for her album Harlem on my Mind and her appearance as a featured artist on the soundtrack album for the HBO TV series Boardwalk Empire.

The performance was originally scheduled for March 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. In lieu of the performance, Marcus Roberts collaborated with the ASO on the short film titled United We Play, created in response to the turbulence of 2020 and released in December 2020. The film features three world premieres commissioned by the ASO and composed by Roberts. His method of writing for trio and orchestra is to blend the two ensembles, the seemingly different worlds of Jazz and Classical they each represent, and the contrasting approaches of improvisational and written music-making into a collage that is uniquely and unmistakably American.

The ASO will close its 60th anniversary season on June 5 with a free concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring the world premiere of Roberto Sierra’s newly commissioned Concerto for Electric Violin performed by renowned electric violinist Tracy Silverman.