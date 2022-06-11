MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
¡Americano! the Musical in the Park a Celebration of National Immigrant Heritage Month

Yesterday, The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs presents “¡Americano! the Musical in the Park,” a celebration of National Immigrant Heritage Month. The special event featured performances by the cast of the Off-Broadway musical ¡Americano! which tells the story of an undocumented student who became an activist, galvanizing the immigrant community to fight for representation in government. The afternoon was hosted by Manuel Castro, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, himself, a Dreamer. Commissioner Castro is the first undocumented NYC Commissioner to hold office.

Photo’s courtesy of ¡Americano!

