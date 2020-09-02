Americans flock to Miami for its beautiful weather and robust cultural scene.

With a stunning array of culinary options and outdoor actives year-round, Miami represents a dream destination for tourists across the world.

Savoy Hotel

Just steps from the world-famous Art Deco strip on Ocean Drive in South Beach lies this intriguing boutique Savoy Hotel. The oceanfront complex features 31 refined suites designed to match the tropical charm of the beachside as well as two outdoor pools. It is here that sophisticated foodies will find great satisfaction in some of the most sweeping views they could ever imagine paired with The Savoy’s renowned service and attention to detail.

Sitting on over 200 linear feet of beachfront with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, guests can relax tableside taking in all South Beach has to offer. With the robust culture heritage influenced by the large Latin American population, The Savoy Hotel is the perfect environment for enjoying Latin American cuisine, from fresh ceviche to exotic tropical fruits in a refined setting.

The hallmark restaurant at the Savory is the Sandbar by Georgios. Featuring a menu consisting of homemade Asian and internal fusion bites, and signature cocktails, this is truly an oasis for foodies. Unparalleled visits set the tone that is helmed by the legendary Miami restaurateur.

Georgios Vogiatzis

As president of Georgios Hospitality, Georgios Vogiatzis is known as the man with the Midas touch, making a name for himself in the South Beach food scene. One of his other locations, Santorini by Georgios quickly became one of the highest-rated destinations on South Beach. Locals and tourists alike reveled at the hotspot in person and online as the business continues to thrive today.

In 2020, Georgios was given the opportunity by the successful real estate investor and developer Eric Hadar to manage dining operations at the Savoy Hotel & Beach Club.

Eric Hadar

Eric Hader is the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Allied Partners, a private real estate investment, development and management company based in NY with offices in Miami. He is also the co-owner of Brown Harris Stevens and Halstead Property. Current projects include hotel, residential, retail, private aircraft, fashion including his latest project, Ivanna Farms Hotel- which was formerly Breawold Farm in Bedford Corners, NY.

Additionally, Allied Partners has recently invested in a fleet of luxury chartered aircrafts as part of their luxury concierge service. Holistically, Hadar oversees a real estate powerhouse catered towards the New York City and Miami metropolitan areas. With their expanding portfolio of offerings Georgios has continuous support while maintaining creative freedom in the overhaul of the Savoy Hotel on South Beach.

Georgios believes the people gravitate to Miami for the tropical environment and unique food scene. He compares the lifestyle and attraction for foodies to be similar to what he sees from his homebred roots in Greece. The South Florida restaurant and hotel business has continued to shine because of the attraction to the beach setting coupled with top-notch hospitality.

Savoy Hotel

“When you come from a loving place you know that working in this industry is just like being with your family,” Georgios states. “We have loyalty and that loyalty helps build a great business.”

The Savoy Hotel & Beach Club’s embracing nature stands out among hotels on South Beach and represents the pinnacle to hospitality and refinement. This is the main reason even local food lovers flock to the resort and sink their teeth into exquisite cuisine on any given day. https://www.savoy-miami.com/en/