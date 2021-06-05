Amla Powder – A Natural Superfood: Benefits and Uses

For centuries, our ancestors have been using the grounded leaves of gooseberry in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a wide range of medical conditions. Biologically termed as the Phyllanthus Emblica, the nutrition-packed tree is a powerhouse of its own. Everything from the leaves and fruits of the tree to the seeds is medically and topically beneficial.

Popularly grown in the Middle East, Amla powder for hair has been a part of Indian kitchens for centuries. Recipes passed down from generation to generation have today become an essential part of our modern medicine and beauty industry. In short, whether you wish to treat your heartburns or get healthy hair locks, Amla is what you need.

Are you confused? Not to worry because we have got you covered. Today in this article, we are going to be looking at the wide range of benefits of amla and how you can use it for various purposes. So, without further ado, let us jump right onto the details.

What Is Amla?

Amla is the common name for the Phyllanthus Emblica plant. It is popularly known as the Indian Gooseberry in the Western side of the world as well. For centuries, it has been a part of the Indian culture and today is treated as a super-food around the globe. Its nutrient-filled nature makes it a suitable ingredient for most meals, medicines, and beauty products.

Popular for its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, the super-food is the next big talk in the modern world. From treating your heart conditions to lowering your blood sugar levels to preventing cancer to achieving a younger appearance, amla works wonders for all.

Medical Benefits and Uses

Indian Gooseberry has a wide range of potential health benefits. Although the herb has been used for centuries, ongoing studies suggest that there are still possible effects of the herb that need to be tested extensively in humans.

1- Promotes Immune System

The vitamin C content in amla along with the antioxidants helps promote the overall immune system. By preventing and killing free radicals and invaders from entering the body, it helps prevent diseases and various medical disorders.

2- Protection Against Liver Damage

Liver damage in humans is majorly caused because of the toxic substance called N-nitrosodiethylamine found in our high-fat diet. The anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative nature of the amla leaves neutralizes the effects of the toxic and prevents it from causing any harm.

3- Controlled Blood Sugar Levels

Studies suggest that consuming 1-3 grams of amla powder daily can help lower blood sugar levels. Therefore, it has been evident that the herb prevents and treats Type 2 Diabetes along with anti-diabetic drugs.

4- Promotes Heart Health

By lowering blood cholesterol levels, preventing oxidative reactions, and reducing inflammation, amla powder plays a major role in preventing cardiovascular disorders. Its wide blend of nutrients and minerals reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke, blood clotting and promotes faster recovery after a heart injury.

Topical Benefits and Uses

Because of the anti-aging properties of Amla, it has become an essential part of the beauty industry. Its natural capacity to fight the age-related degeneration in your body makes it a suitable ingredient for many skin and hair masks. Here are a few ways in which it offers topical benefits;

Healthier Skin

The anti-aging and anti-oxidative properties of Amla powder for hair growth make it highly suitable for your skin. By preventing the collagen in your skin from breaking down and promoting collagen production, it enhances the elasticity of the skin cells, leaving your skin soft and flexible. Furthermore, it also helps with controlling excess sebum production which prevents acne and breakdowns.

How to Use It?

The best way to use amla for your skin is to blend the fresh fruit with yogurt or honey. Apply it to your skin and let it sit for 10-20 minutes. Not only will it smoothen out your skin but will also help in removing suntan.

Promotes Hair Growth

The rich quantity of Vitamin C and E in Amla Powder along with iron, calcium and phosphorus promote healthier hair. Vitamin E increases the blood circulation in your scalp whereas the anti-oxidative properties of the herb help prevent dandruff. Together its nutritious blend helps in promoting healthy hair growth, boosts volume, condition your scalp and minimize gray hair locks.

How To Use It?

Applying amla to your hair is easy. You can find pre-made solutions of amla for hair or you can prepare a mask on your own. But make sure to stick to natural amla powder only which is free from all chemicals. Apply it with a bit of oil and wash it after a few hours. Use it twice a sweek to get healthy hair.

Precautions When Using Amla

Although amla comes with a wide range of benefits and has been used for centuries, there are still certain limitations to the superfood just like any other natural ingredient. Furthermore, professionals are still running clinic trials to understand the full extent and side-effects of its usage. Here are a few conditions in which you should avoid using amla without the advice of the doctor.

During pregnancy, you never know how your fetus will react to the food that you consume. Therefore, it is important that you consult your doctor before adding amla to your diet during pregnancy. We would suggest that you avoid it to prevent troubles later. Although, studies suggest that amla can help lower the blood glucose level. But it is important to understand that the super-food works differently for different patients. Thus, we advise that you monitor your blood glucose levels regularly especially if you are taking it with anti-diabetic medication. The benefits and side-effects of amla on breastfeeding are still unclear. Lack of medical evidence suggests that you should try to avoid amla during the tenure of breastfeeding. Individuals suffering from bleeding disorders should avoid amla at all costs as it can put them at a further risk of bruising and bleeding. When taking amla as a supplement, consult your doctor regarding the dosage. Research suggests that consuming excess amounts of amla can cause skin dryness.

Overall, amla is a power-packed nutritious herb that enhances your overall health and fitness. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative nature makes it highly beneficial when it comes to treating cardiovascular conditions, controlling blood sugar levels, and promoting healthier skin, hair, and vision.

If you haven’t already, give it a try. Add it to your daily lifestyle in an adequate amount to see the results yourself. But remember, excessive quantities always lead to side effects, therefore stick to recommended daily doses. Consult your doctor before using, in case you have any serious health conditions.