Theater

AMT Theater launches new Off-Broadway venue with inaugural production, An UNBALANCED MIND.

New York City’s newest Off-Broadway theatre presents its first full production, An Unbalanced
Mind opening July 24. An Unbalanced Mind is a musical revue exploring the original music of Al
Tapper, ranging from pastiche-style songs from the Golden Era of musicals, soaring pop ballads,
and toe-tapping dance numbers. Loosely based on his life, the revue’s musical numbers are
paired with original monologues that highlight poignant anecdotal moments of Tapper’s
lengthy creative career. Many of the hummable songs are pulled from musical collaborations
with AMT’s Tony Sportiello, elevated for this production by fresh musical arrangements by
David Wolfson. The light-hearted revue is directed by Kelli Maguire (Sessions, An Evening at the
Carlyle, Oklahoma Nat’l Tour).
An Unbalanced Mind features the talents of several usual suspects from Tapper’s previous
productions, including Gil Brady, who starred in Tapper’s National Pastime. Reuniting with him
is L.R. Davidson, who revisits numbers she originated in both National Pastime and Paparazzi.
Making their Off-Broadway debut with this show is Dana Aber, seen in Tony Sportiello & David Wolfson’s  award-winning musical The Bet, and Josh Pryam, of Brooklyn’s 350 Productions.
Anchoring the show as the affable narrator is Michael Reilly (National Pastime & The Arrangement).
 
The freshly renovated AMT Theater on 45th Street and 9th Avenue is focused on developing new
works, both their own productions and through rental partnerships. Conveniently located in
Hell’s Kitchen next door to Schmackary’s Cookies, AMT was built to cultivate the community of
a regional theatre smack in the middle of NYC. AMT also runs a youth theatre program and
summer theatre camp directed by Mary Lauren.
 
An Unbalanced Mindis AMT Theater’s inaugural production. Music director David Wolfson
helms a 5-piece orchestra including Greg Landes, Ken Rizzo, Justin Rothberg, and Noelle
Rueschman. The production team includes Lori Robinson (asst. director), Danielle Diniz
(choreographer), Tamara Flannagan (technical director), Rocky Noel (lighting/sound designer),
Josh Iacovelli (set designer), Brent Michael Jones (production stage manager), Tylar Traum
(asst. stage manager), and Cathy Small (costume design).
 
An Unbalanced Mind opens on Sunday July 24, running through August. Running time, 2 hr. All shows at 7pm. At AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St. For tickets or more information, visit AMTTheater.org

Theater

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

