AMT Theater launches new Off-Broadway venue with inaugural production, An UNBALANCED MIND.

New York City’s newest Off-Broadway theatre presents its first full production, An Unbalanced

Mind opening July 24. An Unbalanced Mind is a musical revue exploring the original music of Al

Tapper, ranging from pastiche-style songs from the Golden Era of musicals, soaring pop ballads,

and toe-tapping dance numbers. Loosely based on his life, the revue’s musical numbers are

paired with original monologues that highlight poignant anecdotal moments of Tapper’s

lengthy creative career. Many of the hummable songs are pulled from musical collaborations

with AMT’s Tony Sportiello, elevated for this production by fresh musical arrangements by

David Wolfson. The light-hearted revue is directed by Kelli Maguire (Sessions, An Evening at the

Carlyle, Oklahoma Nat’l Tour).

An Unbalanced Mind features the talents of several usual suspects from Tapper’s previous

productions, including Gil Brady, who starred in Tapper’s National Pastime. Reuniting with him

is L.R. Davidson, who revisits numbers she originated in both National Pastime and Paparazzi.

Making their Off-Broadway debut with this show is Dana Aber, seen in Tony Sportiello & David Wolfson’s award-winning musical The Bet, and Josh Pryam, of Brooklyn’s 350 Productions.

Anchoring the show as the affable narrator is Michael Reilly (National Pastime & The Arrangement).

The freshly renovated AMT Theater on 45th Street and 9th Avenue is focused on developing new

works, both their own productions and through rental partnerships. Conveniently located in

Hell’s Kitchen next door to Schmackary’s Cookies, AMT was built to cultivate the community of

a regional theatre smack in the middle of NYC. AMT also runs a youth theatre program and

summer theatre camp directed by Mary Lauren.

An Unbalanced Mindis AMT Theater’s inaugural production. Music director David Wolfson

helms a 5-piece orchestra including Greg Landes, Ken Rizzo, Justin Rothberg, and Noelle

Rueschman. The production team includes Lori Robinson (asst. director), Danielle Diniz

(choreographer), Tamara Flannagan (technical director), Rocky Noel (lighting/sound designer),

Josh Iacovelli (set designer), Brent Michael Jones (production stage manager), Tylar Traum

(asst. stage manager), and Cathy Small (costume design).