Amy Winehouse’s Stage Wardrobe, Fashion Ensembles and Personal Items For Preview at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square

On Monday, October 11- 17, from 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hard Rock Cafe New York, located at 1501 Broadway, property from the Life and career of Amy Winehouse will be on display.

Property From The Life And Career Of Amy Winehouse will pay tribute to the British singer and songwriter who the BBC’s Garry Mulholland called “the pre-eminent vocal talent of her generation”.

This auction will feature Amy Winehouse’s most iconic stage, photo shoot and performance worn dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories that were synonymous with the individualistic style and signature artistry of the five-time Grammy Award-winning retro-soul music superstar and pop diva. Along with her most personal items, all will be presented for the first time at auction.

Highlighted items of this auction include wardrobe and accessories worn by Winehouse in her most famous and iconic looks and performances that established her not only as a singular artist of immense talent but of individual, trendsetting style.

On offer will be Winehouse’s dress worn in her final stage performance in Belgrade in her 2011 Summer Festival Tour – a figure-hugging halter mini dress custom-made and designed by stylist, Naomi Parry, the designer behind Winehouse’s image at the height of her fame 2006-2011.

Winehouse’s bold red leather heart shaped purse with velvet lining used at the 2007 BRIT Awards, custom-made and designed for her by Moschino, is also another iconic look associated to the singer.

Other stage worn wardrobe include a black Tina Kalivas slender fitting skirt with orange dots in a geometric pattern worn by Winehouse at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008, when she won five of the six awards for which she was nominated.

Pieces by Dolce & Gabbana include a D & G slender knee length leopard print pencil skirt that was hiked up into a mini skirt worn by Winehouse for her performance at the 2008 BRIT Awards.

Highlighted items will tour around the world in South America, Europe and the U.S. for the public to view prior to the auction.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit The Amy Winehouse Foundation. The Amy Winehouse Foundation was established by her parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse with its mission of raising awareness and support for vulnerable, young adults with addiction problems.

Julien’s Auctions the world-record breaking auction house, collaborates with the famous and the exclusive, Julien’s Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien’s specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more.

In 2016, Julien’s Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world’s most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien’s Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson’s white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction.

In 2020, Julien’s Auctions received its third Guinness Book of World Record placement for the sale of Kurt Cobain’s “MTV Unplugged” 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which sold for $6 million making it the world’s most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.

Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology.