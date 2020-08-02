San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum will celebrate Alan Menken earning EGOT status with a virtual fundraiser celebrating the Beauty and the Beast and Little Mermaid composer’s career, featuring special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda. The pair is currently at work writing new songs for a live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.

An Evening with Alan Menken, set for August 6, will begin with a ticketed VIP chat between Menken and music producer Chris Montan at 8 PM ET, immediately followed by a performance by Menken and Miranda at 8:30 PM ET. Free and open to the public, the performance will showcase some of Menken’s most beloved Disney songs, including “Under the Sea,” “A Whole New World,” and “Be Our Guest.”

Proceeds from the event will support The Walt Disney Family Museum’s education programs, which offer instruction to aspiring animators. The event will also benefit the museum’s work with Bay Area underserved youth, including the At-Promise Youth Animation Academy.

