MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

An Evening with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman and Their New Musical Harmony

An Evening with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman and Their New Musical Harmony

Join Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman for a conversation and performances from the cast of their new musical Harmony as it makes its New York City debut. On March 12 at 7pm at the 92nd Street Y.

Harmony: A New Musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, six talented young men, Jewish and gentile, who came together in 1920s Germany and took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics.

In addition to Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman, and Director and Choreographer Warren Carlyle, the event features cast members previewing several the musical’s signature songs: Chip Zien (Into the Woods, Caroline, Or Change), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), Sean Bell (National Tour: A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Danny Kornfeld (National Tour: Rent), Zal Owen (Broadway: The Band’s Visit), Eric Peters (National Tour: Motown: The Musical), Blake Roman (Regional: Newsies), and Steven Telsey (National Tour: The Book of Mormon) and Jessie Davidson (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood).

Harmony: A New Musical is presented by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Tony Award Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell joins Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway at The Town Hall

Suzanna BowlingMarch 12, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 10, 2022
Read More

Designer Malan Breton Presented Fantôme His Fall/Winter 2022 Collection as part of NYFW x Runway 7

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 10, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Patti Is Back in Company, Daniel Radcliffe, The Drama League Honors Billy Crystal and Hugh Jackaman, The Tony Awards

Suzanna BowlingMarch 10, 2022
Read More

On the Scene…

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 9, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Mauricio Martínez Oozes Sex Appeal and Star Quality at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Magda KatzMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte with Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman and Harvey Fierstein

Suzanna BowlingMarch 9, 2022
Read More

The 27th Rendez-Vous with French Cinema Addresses Everything from War to Climate Change to Music

Brad BalfourMarch 9, 2022
Read More