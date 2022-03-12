An Evening with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman and Their New Musical Harmony

Join Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman for a conversation and performances from the cast of their new musical Harmony as it makes its New York City debut. On March 12 at 7pm at the 92nd Street Y.

Harmony: A New Musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, six talented young men, Jewish and gentile, who came together in 1920s Germany and took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics.

In addition to Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman, and Director and Choreographer Warren Carlyle, the event features cast members previewing several the musical’s signature songs: Chip Zien (Into the Woods, Caroline, Or Change), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), Sean Bell (National Tour: A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Danny Kornfeld (National Tour: Rent), Zal Owen (Broadway: The Band’s Visit), Eric Peters (National Tour: Motown: The Musical), Blake Roman (Regional: Newsies), and Steven Telsey (National Tour: The Book of Mormon) and Jessie Davidson (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood).

Harmony: A New Musical is presented by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.