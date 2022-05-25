An Informative Guide To Residential Treatment Centers: Features, Benefits And Costs

When it comes to treating drug addiction, residential treatment tends to be the best option available out there. Here’s what you need to know about it.

When seeking assistance regarding SUD (substance use disorder), you’ll find that there is more than one option available out there. However, as a whole, these options are generally allocated into two alternatives –

An inpatient or residential treatment care, and

An outpatient treatment care.

So, what are they all about?

As the name implies, inpatient or residential care is all about staying in the facility to get your treatment. On the other hand, in the case of an outpatient procedure, you don’t have to stay in the hospital for long. However, you must go there for a brief period of time.

Now, we’re not focusing on the outpatient cure, as its usage is much less common. Instead, we’re working on the inpatient counterpart, as it’s much more prominent in the drug-care industry.

So, let’s see what it’s all about.

What Is An Inpatient Treatment?

As mentioned, an inpatient procedure, such as the Gallus Detox residental treatment, is about offering stay-in-facility care for everyone. In this case, you have to stay in the hospital for a specific number of months and get treated for addiction accordingly.

The titular program will feature 24-hour monitoring and medicating support. Besides, you’ll also have a daily schedule of therapeutic activities to maintain. These can include –

Twelve-step procedure or program.

Individual and group psychotherapy sessions.

Withdrawal management procedure prior to beginning a treatment procedure.

Curating a family-focused session.

Skill-building session and case management.

Nutritional fitness and counseling activities.

Relapse prevention and addiction education.

Experiential and holistic activities.

MSR or Medication Supported Recovery (when it’s applicable).

The clinical team of an inpatient program will include a psychotherapist, a general physician, and an addiction treatment specialist. They will be actively monitoring your condition 24×7. Hence, if you experience any problems, make sure to let them know as soon as possible.

Inpatient Program – Is It Really The Best Option?

If it’s done in a proper and required manner, inpatient treatment can be pretty effective in curing the issue of drug addiction. But unfortunately, only 42% of people can complete the whole process entirely. This, in turn, lowers the success rate of the same to some extent.

Hence, if you’re considering undergoing an inpatient program, we’ll request you to hold onto it till the end. You may feel the need to get home and see your children. But, trust us, if you don’t complete the treatment, it’ll do you and them more harm than good.

In any case, let’s see why most people consider an inpatient program to be the best option to cure their alcohol or drug addiction.

Benefit – 1: Structure

An inpatient procedure, unlike the outpatient one, follows a strict structure till the end. It’s also entirely predictable, which makes it easier for you to plan and keep up with your routine.

Also, an inpatient program will create a plan for your day in a step-by-step process. Hence, you will not get enough time to think or consider consuming alcohol or drugs.

Benefit – 2: Entirely Customizable

Not every inpatient program is the same. When you’re getting admitted to a facility, they’ll first check your health condition and then create a plan for you.

In some cases, you can put your own input into the same and personalize your day in your own way. It makes the whole program even more enjoyable and rather “doable.”

Benefit – 3: Support 24×7

An essential yet mostly-overlooked benefit of an inpatient is close monitoring of the patient. As long as you’re in the facility, you’ll be looked after 24×7 by someone in the organization.

Your general physician will also take note of your day-to-day performance and collaborate with you intently. If you feel any problem or issue at all, make sure to let them know quickly.

Benefit – 4: Group And Family Session

When it comes to an inpatient program, undergoing a group session is a must for everyone. It happens every day. So, you’ll get the chance to share your thoughts with everyone else.

Also, you’ll get the chance to meet your family once a month. Hence, you will not experience the problem of being homesick at all. Also, having a session with your family will help them grasp the reality more effectively. The issue of depression won’t be there at all.

FAQs – Frequently Asked Questions

In this section, we will talk about some queries that you might have regarding the topic. So, let’s get started with it.

What’s The Cost Of An Inpatient Procedure?

The price or expense of an inpatient procedure will depend on two aspects – the duration and your routine as a whole. Considering everything, you may have to pay around USD 20,000 to 60,000 for your purpose. In any case, we’d still ask you to talk to the facility you’re opting for before getting admitted.

What Are The Five Stages Of Rehab?

When it comes to rehab, you usually tend to go through a five-phase procedure. These are –

Control swelling and pain.

Boost your range of motion or flexibility.

Improve your overall strength and balance.

Do sport-specific and balance training.

Return to complete activity gradually.

Who Go To A Residential Treatment Center?

A residential center is usually curated for someone who’s suffering from severe addiction. In some cases, it can also help someone who has only started drinking for a few days. For them, opting for a 30-day program will be ideal.

So, now, we will be concluding your article. However, before we go, we want to tell you something. If you’ve been addicted to drugs or alcohol, don’t worry. It’s not your fault; it’s never been. Just make sure to be calm and talk to someone.

Or, you may also try to get to a residential program to straighten up yourself. Just make sure not to only look up to them on the internet; otherwise, you might fall into the trap of online scamming. Hopefully, it’ll all work out perfectly till the end!