An Open Letter To Mayor de Blasio: Please Don’t Drop The Ball

Dear Mayor de Blasio,

As we approach New Year’s Eve and so many millions of people are being infected by this incessant virus in all of its incorrigible variants, I am asking you in front of the entire world to please do not drop the ball from the top of the One Times Square Building.

Please do not encourage thousands of enthusiastic revelers to gather in your name on New Year’s Eve and jump start the next terrifying super spreader.

Please do not drop the ball.

Although it weighs in at 11,875 pounds and is composed of thousands of the earth’s most glorious Waterford crystals.

Please do not drop the ball.

Because if you do not drop the ball, the revelers will not come.

You will be part of the solution.

You will be hailed as a hero.

You will save lives.

And you will be able to take something with you into the future; the courage to do the right thing in the face of unbearable pressure.

Great ballplayers are voted into Halls of Fame for not dropping balls.

Who knows into what famous halls you will be voted.

Please do not drop the ball.

Thank you in advance.

Suzanna Bowling

Co-Owner/Publisher

Times Square Chronicles

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

