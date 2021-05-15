And More People Are Hurt In NYC

Four people were arrested in connection with five unprovoked attacks within 12 minutes at 4:20am Friday morning. This makes 15 assaults on the subway system this week alone, according to Transit Worker Union boss Tony Utano.

A 44-year-old man was slashed in the left side of his cheek, then a man, 41, was woken up with sucker punch to the face, and a second man, 40, was slashed across the face. A fourth man, 44, was slashed across the face while his wallet was stolen, and his phone was thrown on the tracks. A 48 year old man was next and he was stabbed in the eye and needed surgery, as well as being robbed.

Two days before four commuters were beaten, spit on and slashed in the face.

NYPD report for Apri alone shows overall crime is up 30.4%, murder 15.8%, robbery 28.6%, rape 53%, shooting incidents up 166%, felony assault up 35.6% thefts a 66% increase. These are the official figures from the NYPD.

And what is the apathetic Mayor de Blasio doing about this rampant crime? Not a thing.

Sarah Feinberg, interim MTA president, said de Blasio has created a culture of violence in the subways.

NYC is back to the hellish era of the 70’s/ 80’s. How will Broadway be able to open when Times Square and Manhattan are turning into Fort Apache the Bronx?