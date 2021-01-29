“And Now Ladies & Gentlemen, Direct From The Bar” (at Table 26) Jill & Rich

“And now ladies and gentlemen, direct from the bar” was Dean Martin’s intro by the off stage announcer. Dino casually walked on stage, looked back at the band leader and said…”How long have I been on”? Who better among the many vocalists that continue his legacy of uncomplicated and addictive musical joy (Hi Deana) than Legends Radio Hosts Jill & Rich Switzer. The setting was one of Palm Beach’s favorite restaurants Table 26. Once again Eddie and Ozzie are offering real LIVE entertainment as a sometime menu“special.” Last year, just as Covid hit Steve Tyrell had just completed his highly successful engagement at Table 26 and it was wonderful to once again hear the sounds of The Great American Songbook fill the restaurant. Jill & Rich will be “at the bar” on Feb. 11th & 25th. Next up is the romantic tenor Anthony Nunziata for Valentine’s Day Brunch on Feb. 14th.
