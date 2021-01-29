MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
“And Now Ladies & Gentlemen, Direct From The Bar” (at Table 26) Jill & Rich

“And now ladies and gentlemen, direct from the bar” was Dean Martin’s intro by the off stage announcer.  Dino casually walked on stage, looked back at the band leader and said…”How long have I been on”?  Who better among the many vocalists that continue his legacy of uncomplicated and addictive musical joy (Hi Deana) than Legends Radio Hosts Jill & Rich Switzer.   The setting was one of Palm Beach’s favorite restaurants Table 26.  Once again Eddie and Ozzie are offering real LIVE entertainment as a sometime menu“special.”  Last year, just as Covid hit Steve Tyrell had just completed his highly successful engagement at Table 26 and it was wonderful to once again hear the sounds of The Great American Songbook fill the restaurant.  Jill & Rich will be “at the bar” on Feb. 11th & 25th. Next up is the romantic tenor Anthony Nunziata for Valentine’s Day Brunch on Feb. 14th.

Rich Switzer & Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer & Eddie
Steve Tyrell & Jill Switzer
Steve Tyrell, Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King
Here’s to you Family Robinsons
Table 26
Coming Attractions

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

