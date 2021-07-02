And The Crime Continues As A Homeless Man Attacks A Tourist This Time With A Metal Pipe

De Blasio said that he was going to “flood the zone” with police, but it might be a little too late. Today a 66-year-old man, from Colombia was attacked by a homeless person who hit him in the head with a metal pipe near Manhattan’s Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal. He was walking with his family at West 40th Street and 8th Avenue at 11:40 a.m. when Wayne Lawton Welds allegedly approached him and smacked him on the back of the head with the blunt object, police said.

Welds is one of the men bussed into the homeless shelter at the Four Points by Sheraton on West 40th Street.

The victim’s daughter scared off Welds, 25, after the unprovoked attack, and the suspect fled into the subway, according to the NYPD.

Dozens of additional police officers, some working undercover, are to be dispatched to Times Square, but it took the shooting of Samuel Poulin, 21, is a United States Marine and a recent graduate of the Citadel military college in South Carolina, to be shot once in the back.

The shooting, was the second in Times Square in two months. In May, stray bullets fired during a dispute struck three bystanders in Times Square, including a 4-year-old child.

Nearly 800 people have been shot in the city through June 20, according to data from the Police Department — the highest number since 2002.