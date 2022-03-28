And The Oscar Winners Are Coda, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Jane Campion, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Dune

“Be Alive” from the film “King Richard” brought Beyonce to the stage. Sweeping the Oscars in technical arena was the sci-fi hot “Dune”. Ariana DeBose looked stunning as she accepted her award for best actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story,” stating “There is indeed a place for us”. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes brought the “woke” to the stage.



BEST PICTURE: Coda (Apple)

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE: Will Smith – King Richard

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

DIRECTING: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE : Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Troy Kotsur – Coda

FILM EDITING: Dune (Joe Walker)

MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: Encanto



ORIGINAL SONG: No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT: The Queen of Basketball

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

VISUAL EFFECTS: Dune

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Dune (Greig Fraser)

COSTUME DESIGN: Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

ORIGINAL SCORE: Dune (Hans Zimmer)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Coda

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Belfast

ANIMATED SHORT FILM: The Windshield Wiper

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM: The Long Goodbye

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM: Drive My Car

PRODUCTION DESIGN: Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)