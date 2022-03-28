And The Oscar Winners Are Coda, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Jane Campion, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Dune

“Be Alive” from the film “King Richard” brought Beyonce to the stage. Sweeping the Oscars in technical arena was the sci-fi hot “Dune”. Ariana DeBose looked stunning as she accepted her award for best actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story,” stating “There is indeed a place for us”. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes brought the “woke” to the stage.
BEST PICTURE: Coda (Apple)
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE: Will Smith – King Richard
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
DIRECTING: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE : Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Troy Kotsur – Coda
FILM EDITING: Dune (Joe Walker)
MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: Encanto
ORIGINAL SONG: No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT: The Queen of Basketball
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
VISUAL EFFECTS: Dune
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Dune (Greig Fraser)
COSTUME DESIGN: Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
ORIGINAL SCORE: Dune (Hans Zimmer)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Coda
ANIMATED SHORT FILM: The Windshield Wiper
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM: The Long Goodbye
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM: Drive My Car
PRODUCTION DESIGN: Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
