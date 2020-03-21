MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

And The Show Must Go On With The 24 Hour Plays, Casting Directors and the Brilliant Seth Rudetsky, his Husband James and the Stars In The House

And The Show Must Go On With The 24 Hour Plays, Casting Directors and the Brilliant Seth Rudetsky, his Husband James and the Stars In The House

Clockwise from top left: Marin Ireland, David Cross, Ashlie Atkinson, Richard Kind, Rachel Dratch, and Patrick Wilson in The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues.The 24 Hour Plays

Viral Monologues, is a new program and the first-ever series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays.

Among the participants taking part are performers Will Swenson, Marin Ireland, David Cross, Richard Kind, Rachel Dratch, Bobby Moreno, Amy Hargreaves, Andre Royo, Joel Marsh Garland, Denis O’Hare, Timothy Douglas, Hugh Dancy, Russell G. Jones, Tavi Gevinson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Katherine McNamara, Ashlie Atkinson, Haskiri Velasquez, Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Domińczyk.

The original monologues were written by David Lindsay-Abaire, Hilary Bettis, Hansol Jung, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Christopher Oscar Peña, Howard Sherman, Jesse Eisenberg, Simon Rich, Sam Chanse, Kathleen Hale, Jenny Rachel Weiner, Lily Padilla, Harrison David Rivers, Ken Greller, Rachel Axler, Lily Houghton, Charlie O’Leary and Monique Moses and you can watch them here.

RWS Entertainment Group’s casting departments, including Binder Casting, will provide online seminars and one-on-one coaching sessions to aid artists during the current health crisis. 

The one-on-one coaching sessions will be available in 30 minute slots weekdays from 10 AM to 5 PM and will allow performers the chance to receive audition and industry advice from casting directors from both the RWS Casting and Binder Casting teams. Sign-up will begin March 18 at 5 PM ET for coaching sessions the following day. (Each day’s coaching slots will be open for booking the day before at 5 PM.) 

Weekly online master classes and seminars will also be offered for actors, musicians, technicians, and administrative professionals in the entertainment field. The first Facebook Live seminar, was March 18 at 4 PM ET, is titled “Self-Tape Do’s and Don’ts,” which will be taught by a member of the Binder Casting team.

“We feel a responsibility to help all artists—both professionals and students—to maintain their creative muscles safely during this difficult time,” RWS Entertainment Group’s Founder and CEO Ryan Stana said in a statement. “We are now focused on helping artists all over the world continue to hone their craft, so that when the industry resumes, performers, musicians, and technicians will be prepared to step foot back where they belong.”

Stars in the House is a brilliant twice daily show to help the Actors Fund. Seth Rudetsky has teamed with his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Actors Fund’s services.

Here are the ones I have not listed. Melissa Manchester & Terrence Mann

Marc Shaiman

 Anika Larsen, Tom Kitt, Jessie Mueller and John Tartaglia

Keala Settle and friends

Norbert Leo Butz

Patrick Wilson and Andrea Martin

Stars in The House with Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

 and Kristin Chenoweth!

Broadway and Broadway fans should be sending up a big round of applause for Seth and his husband James for entertaining with style.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Happy Birthday Andrew Lloyd Webber A Video Tribute

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2020
Read More
Stephen Sondheim

Happy 90th Birthday Stephen Sondheim

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2020
Read More

Slowly Scheduled New Broadway Shows Fall From The Marquee as Awards Shows Move the Dates

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

Good News For Small Business and More

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

The Changing Face of Times Square

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

Coping and Being of Use: SAG-AFTRA Disaster Fund Announcement

RossMarch 19, 2020
Read More

The Rosie O’Donnell Show Returns For One-Night-Only

Suzanna BowlingMarch 18, 2020
Read More

Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Judy Kuhn and Kellie O’Hara in Stars In The House Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky

Suzanna BowlingMarch 18, 2020
Read More

Broadway Fights Back on Ban Giving Hope and Entertainment

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2020
Read More