And The Winners of The Critic Choice Awards

The Crown and Nomanland are the big winners and the winners are……

TV

Best Drama Series: The Crown (Netflix)

Best Actress In A Drama Series: Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

Best Actress In A Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop) 

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) 

Best Movie Made For Television: Hamilton (Disney+)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX) 

Best Talk Show: Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best Comedy Special: Tie! Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix), Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Best Short Form Series: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Best Picture: Nomanland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios) 

Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

Best Acting Ensemble: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) 

Best Director: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) 

Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) 

Best Projection Design: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

Best Editing: Tie! Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) and Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Best Costume Design: Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Hair and Make-up: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Visual Effects: Tenet (Warner Bros.) 

Best Comedy: Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari (A24)

Best Song: Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Best Score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

