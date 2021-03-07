And The Winners of The Critic Choice Awards

The Crown and Nomanland are the big winners and the winners are……
TV
Best Drama Series: The Crown (Netflix)
Best Actress In A Drama Series: Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Actor In A Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis
Best Actress In A Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Best Movie Made For Television: Hamilton (Disney+)
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
Best Talk Show: Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Best Comedy Special: Tie! Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix), Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Best Short Form Series: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Best Picture: Nomanland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Best Actress: Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan Kim – Minari (A24)
Best Acting Ensemble: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Director: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Projection Design: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)
Best Editing: Tie! Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) and Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Best Costume Design: Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Best Hair and Make-up: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Best Visual Effects: Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Best Comedy: Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
Best Foreign Language Film: Minari (A24)
Best Song: Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Best Score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul
