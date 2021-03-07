And The Winners of The Critic Choice Awards

The Crown and Nomanland are the big winners and the winners are……

TV

Best Drama Series: The Crown (Netflix)

Best Actress In A Drama Series: Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

Best Actress In A Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Best Movie Made For Television: Hamilton (Disney+)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

Best Talk Show: Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best Comedy Special: Tie! Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix), Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Best Short Form Series: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Best Picture: Nomanland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

Best Acting Ensemble: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Director: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Projection Design: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

Best Editing: Tie! Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) and Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Best Costume Design: Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Hair and Make-up: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Visual Effects: Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Best Comedy: Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari (A24)

Best Song: Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Best Score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul