Andrew Cuomo, Henry Morris and A New Musical Called A Turtle on a Fence Post

Tomorrow Andrew Cuomo is out of office. Henry Morris, wants his say and it seems like a little revenge. Morris went to prison for masterminding a massive, $19 million kickback scheme that also landed New York ex-Controller Alan Hevesi, a Democrat, behind bars. Who took him down Andrew Cuomo

Now Hank Morris, Executive Producer of Max Brod Productions announced a new musical comedy, called A Turtle on a Fence Post, which will begin previews on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, with an Opening Night onf Sunday, November 14. The production will be the first to open at the newly renamed Theater 555 at 555 W. 42nd Street.

Inspired by true events, the world premiere production will be directed by Gabriel Barre (The Wild PartyAmazing Grace) and choreographed by Kenny Ingram(Emojiland). The book is written by Prisoner #11RO731 (Morris), with music by Austin Nuckols, and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin. 

A Turtle on a Fence Post, tells of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York’s most powerful man Andrew Cuomo, and how the experience changes him and those around him. The show deals with themes of freedom, forgiveness, truth and shifting perspectives, and features a bullying, toxic, retaliating, brutal New York Governor as its principal antagonist.

Morris a first-time playwright and his collaborators dedicate A Turtle on a Fence Post to the thousands of nursing home victims who died of Covid, the incarcerated who’ve been illegally denied parole, and the brave women who endured sexual harassment and then confronted their assailant, the most influential man in the state.

While at heart a vibrant story of love and friendship, Turtle… intersects with several major issues of our time including criminal justice, parole reform, and public leadership. The show reveals how learning can arise in the most unexpected places, from the most surprising sources, and with the most meaningful consequences.

The creative team also includes Music Direction by Aaron Gandy (Romeo & Bernadette), Orchestrations and Arrangements by Steve Orich (Jersey Boys), and Casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting (Once Upon a One More Time). General Management is by Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka of Visceral Entertainment (EmojilandMidnight at The Never Get). Additional information, including casting, will be announced soon.

