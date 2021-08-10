Andrew Cuomo Out Kathy Hochul In

On February 27th of this year T2C asked the question Is Kathy Hochul The Next Governor of New York? We wrote about her qualities and paved the way for today. For those who do not know New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned.

What brought the Governor down was a sexual harassment report and claims that Cuomo used state resources to fund his book, gave his family early access to COVID tests and sent nursing home victims to their deaths and then lied about it.

Celebrating Cuomo’s resignation was New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, its a shame Cuomo didn’t do New York a favor and take down de Blasio.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will replace him in two weeks. .