MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Andrew Cuomo Out Kathy Hochul In

Andrew Cuomo Out Kathy Hochul In

On February 27th of this year T2C asked the question Is Kathy Hochul The Next Governor of New York? We wrote about her qualities and paved the way for today. For those who do not know New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned.

What brought the Governor down was a sexual harassment report and claims that Cuomo used state resources to fund his book, gave his family early access to COVID tests and sent nursing home victims to their deaths and then lied about it.  

Celebrating Cuomo’s resignation was New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, its a shame Cuomo didn’t do New York a favor and take down de Blasio.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will replace him in two weeks.  . 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

