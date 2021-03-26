MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Andrew Lippa, Charles Strouse, Christiane Noll and More on Jamie deRoy & friends Celebrating Songwriters Part 1

Jamie deRoy & friends presents Celebrating Songwriters Part 1 airing on Sunday,March 28 at 7:30. Directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.

Andrew Lippa will perform “Live Out Loud” from A Little Princess with music by Andrew Lippa and lyric by Brian Crawley. 

Mary Liz McNamara performs her MAC Award winning song “Bacon.” 

Charles Strouse treats the crowd to an Annie Medley with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. The original production of Annie opened April 21, 1977 at the Alvin Theatre and went on to win the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy Award for Best Cast Show Album and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

Jamie and Martin Charnin

Christiane Noll sings “Wish on the Moon”music: Shelly Markham, lyric: Barry Kleinbort and Jamie deRoy. Lee Summers performs “Real Good Funk” from his musical The Funkentine Rapture

Victoria Shaw sings and plays “I Love the Way You Love Me” that she wrote with Chuck Cannon. To end the show Barbara Walsh sings “It Started with a Dream” from Pamela’s First Musical with music by Cy Coleman and lyric by David Zippel. The book was written by Wendy Wasserstein.

The musicians include: Andrew Lippa, Mary Liz McNamara, Charles Strouse, Ron Abel, Bob Renino, Victoria Shaw and Mary Mitchell Campbell.

The original shows were filmed at the Metropolitan Room, Feinstein’s at the Regency and Dillon’s.  A special shout out to National Alliance of Musical Theater (NAMT).

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, March 28 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as multiple times on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.  Part 2 will air April 11.

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

