Ann Talman Remembers Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile

Ann Talman returned this week to 54 Below with her show Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile. Ann is a wonderful storyteller and singer and takes the audience on a journey of her friendship with the iconic movie star Elizabeth Taylor. Ann first met Elizabeth in 1981 when she was cast as Taylor’s daughter on Broadway in The Little Foxes. Ann uses songs to move the funny and touching stories along.

The show was directed by singer/songwriter/teacher/director Lina Koutrakos. The musical direction was in the capable hands of Alex Rybeck.