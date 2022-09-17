MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Ann Talman Remembers Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile

Ann Talman returned this week to 54 Below with her show Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile. Ann is a wonderful storyteller and singer and takes the audience on a journey of her friendship with the iconic movie star Elizabeth Taylor. Ann first met Elizabeth  in 1981 when she was cast as Taylor’s daughter  on Broadway in The Little Foxes. Ann uses songs to move the funny and touching stories along.

The show was  directed by singer/songwriter/teacher/director Lina Koutrakos. The musical direction was in  the capable hands of Alex Rybeck.

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

