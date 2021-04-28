Annette Bening, Sara Bareilles, Danny Burstein, Montego Glover & more added to A is For presents Broadway Acts For Women this Sunday May 2nd

A is For presents their annual “Broadway Acts For Women” this Sunday May 2nd, LIVE from 54 Below with Martha Plimpton, Sara Bareilles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mandy Patinkin, Ariana DeBose, Cecily Strong & more raising funds for women’s reproductive health.

After a Covid imposed hiatus, A is For’s annual “Broadway Acts for Women” is back with an online event and virtual auction performed LIVE from 54 Below. Broadway Acts for Women is a yearly celebrity karaoke extravaganza where ticket buyers bid on which song a performer sings live! There will also be amazing celebrity prize packages available for bidding including:

Turn your living room into Madison Square Garden for the night as you enjoy a private Zoom Concert with a Grammy Award Winning and Tony Nominated Superstar Sara Bareilles

Cooking Class and Dinner Party with Emmy Nominated star of Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. A is For will send you all the ingredients ahead of time.

A Private Voice Lesson with a Tony Award Winner and Emmy Nominated Kelli O’Hara• Enjoy a 45 minute “info-taining couples counseling” session with power acting duo, Tony Award winner Mandy Patinkin and wife Kathryn Brody

“History of Television” Webinar for you and a few of your friends taught by a Golden Globe, Peabody, and GLAAD Award Winning Television Producer and Writer Eric Gilliland

This night will bring together the best of Broadway, Karaoke, live auctions, and of course a bit of mayhem. Broadway Acts for Women raises critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. Over the years this event has raised 6 figures for independent abortion clinics and the organizations who support them.

Look for Martha Plimpton ( host), Sara Bareilles, Elizabeth Banks, Annette Bening, Reed Birney, Ashley Nicole Black, Kathryn Brody, Danny Burstein, Ever Carradine, Ariana DeBose, Garret Dillahunt, Eden Espinosa, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Montego Glover, Kelli O’Hara, Josh Hamilton, Michelle Hurd, Jason Isaacs, Amy Landecker, Jenn Lyon, Lesli Margherita, Howard McGillin, Patton Oswalt, Mandy Patinkin, Harold Perrineau, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Annabella Sciorra, Cecily Strong, Jessica Vosk, Steven Weber, Shannon Woodward, BD Wong and Karen Ziemba