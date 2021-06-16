Annette Bening, Stockard Channing, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marisa Tomei, Blair Underwood, John Leguizamo, Martin Short, Matthew Broderick, Margaret Cho & more–1 year of The Pack Podcast

The Pack Podcast features star-studded casts performing short audio comedies by Emmy-nominated and Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack in a modern anthology series. The unique podcast recently begun its second year and has built a dynamic company of performers (many taking part in multiple episodes) including Sarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Blair Underwood, Cecily Strong, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, John Leguizamo, Martin Short, Matthew Broderick, Margaret Cho, Pamela Adlon, Eva Marie Saint, Justin Long, Molly Shannon, Christie Brinkley, Tate Donovan, Sherri Shepherd, Cheryl Hines, Rachel Dratch, Dana Delany, Laraine Newman, George Wendt, Carol Kane, Renee Taylor and many more. The podcast also benefits The Actors Fund.

Gideon Adlon as Carrie, Rosie O’Donnell as Aunt Ruth, and Drew Droege as The Waiter

This summer for season 2, The Pack Podcast welcomes new company members Marisa Tomei, Paulina Porizkova, Ralph Macchio, Stockard Channing, James Caan, Rosie O’Donnell, Renee Fleming, Mario Cantone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Elizabeth Ashley, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Kristen Johnston.

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Toni, Brian Stokes Mitchell as Forrest, and Renee Fleming as Amelia

New episodes are posted every Thursday at www.ThePackPodcast.org and over 50 short comedies are currently available.

Laura Benanti as June, Mitch Silpa as Corey, Cindy Williams as Luann, and Renee Taylor as Aunt Debby

Eugene Pack’s live comedy series The Pack had been performed in theaters in Los Angeles as a popular monthly event with sold out audiences and is now available worldwide in the form of audio comedies. For The Pack Podcast, the actors interact from their homes in cities like LA, NYC, Austin, Toronto, London, Copenhagen and episodes are heard in 95 countries. The podcast has also given the opportunity to pair performers who have always wanted to act together, for example: Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei and Oscar-winner Eva Marie Saint; Cecily Strong & Andrea Martin who did an episode with original SNL cast member Laraine Newman; plus reuniting stars like James Caan & Marsha Mason (who starred together in the film Chapter Two). Listeners can experience Pack’s unique stories that are both funny and poignant in a highly imaginative way.

Eva Marie Saint as Dottie Rose, Annette Bening as Cathy, Beth Triffon as Gigi, Matthew Broderick as Artie, and Max Burkholder as Seth

The Pack Podcast is produced by EP Productions, Dayle Reyfel, and Jen Hegarty.

Gina Gershon as the Narrator and Jennifer Tilly as Annabelle

Called a “prodigiously gifted storyteller” by the LA Times,Eugene Pack is the creator of Celebrity Autobiography which ran on Broadway and won the Drama Desk Award in the category of “Unique Theatrical Experience.” He has performed with the show on tour and internationally including London’s West End, Scotland and the Sydney Opera House. An Emmy-nominated writer, Pack is also the creator/exec. producer of the hit CMT series “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” now in its record-breaking 17th season.