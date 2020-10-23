Annual Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic Takes Place at Maidstone Club in East Hampton

Ann Liguori hosted her 22nd Annual Ann Liguori Foundation (ALF) Charity Golf Classic at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, benefitting cancer research, prevention and care, including the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, Kids Need More and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s honoree was Jason Dove, President, Platinum Inc., who accepted the ALF Business Honoree Award.

The day included brunch, golf, cocktails, dinner and entertainment. Notable attendees included Ann Liguori, Scott Vallary, ALF Business Honoree Jason Dove, President, Platinum Inc.; Jim Halpin ALF Board Member, former Business Honoree; Jean Skidgel, ALF Tournament Coordinator; Katrina Adams, former tennis professional and past President, USTA; Rick Cerone, former NY Yankees catcher; and actor and comedian Gary Valentine.

Each golfer was fitted for a Doc Murphy belt, the original and only garment dyed belt. Each participant enjoyed a Dune Jewelry & Co. money clip with sand from the Maidstone Club. Golfers received Chillax’n CBD premium concentrate, ‘Now you can tell pain and anxiety where to go;’ a pull-over and/or jacket from Tharanco Lifestyle/Greg Norman Collection; Brella Rain Jackets, non-restrictive, waterproof outerwear; a mask donated by Redvanly; golf balls donated by TaylorMade and Volvik; a certificate for New York Steelhead Hudson Valley Fisheries; an Imperial golf hat; a Tick Towel; and a hand sanitizer courtesy of CBD for Life.

Prizes included Dooney & Bourke bags, Peakvision Sunglasses, TaylorMade clubs and bags, Tour Edge drivers; Dunning shirts, Greg Norman shirts and pull-overs and New York Steelhead Hudson Valley Fishery Grilling Kits.

Auction items included a six-day golf vacation to Ireland for two people, courtesy of North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland, featuring five nights in luxurious accommodations, (3 nights at Mt. Falcon Estate, and 2 nights at Ballyliffen TownHouse), and golf at Carne Golf Links, Enniscrone Golf Club, Donegal Golf Club, Ballyliffen Golf Club and Castlerock Golf Club. Another auction item was a 3-night stay for two in an elite room with unlimited golf at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic; a one-year Dormie Network Membership and Initiation Fee, a three-night stay and unlimited golf at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Bahamas, a John Daly LoudBags Inc. Golf Bag and opportunities to play top golf courses on the East End of Long Island.

Sponsors and Donors that participated in the 2020 Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic were: Title Sponsor: ABM; Event Sponsors: Doc Murphy, Dune Jewelry & Co., Greg Norman Collection, Platinum, Structure Tone, Tommy & Shounda Foster; Donors: Beneficial Blends, Brella, Casa de Campo, CBD For Life, Dooney & Bourke, Dormie Network, Dunning, Hotel Indigo, Imperial, Linda Hartough, Loudbags, Inc, Movetes, New York Steelhead Hudson Valley Fisheries, North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland, Peakvision, Redvanly, TaylorMade Golf, The Abaco Club, TICKTOWEL, Tour Edge, USAGA, Volvik.

For more information on the Ann Liguori Foundation visit: www.annliguorifoundation.org.