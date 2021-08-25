MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Annual Citi Taste of Tennis Returns

Annual Citi Taste of Tennis Returns

Citi Taste of Tennis is back!

The celebrate the reopening of New York City and tennis’ return to the Big Apple the party is tomorrow at Tavern on the Green. The iconic venue will host the beloved event that will feature a live concert event starring The Johnny Smyth Band featuring John McEnroe, performances from Broadway’s Chicago, Waitress and The Wanderer.

Ticketed guests will enjoy diner from the Citi Taste of Tennis Food Truck Tour collective of chefs tapped for the occasion. The experience will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYJTL) as guests enjoy bites from the Citi Taste of Tennis Food Truck chefs collective, among other surprises.

This week before the big bash Citi Taste of Tennis has been hosting a phenomenal food truck tour across the island. The celebration has been a 3-week journey with stops on the tour that offered free food to New Yorkers by an all-star ensemble of chefs including Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (The Simpson), Suchanan Aksornnan “Chef Bao Bao” (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino). Last night the line outside Black Barn was full of excited attendees who were happy to taste the wonderful kitchen delights by Chef Doherty.

Tomorrow will see notables in attendance such as tennis Legend John McEnroe, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic, The Bryan Brothers: Mike and Bob Bryan, Tennis Pro Danielle Collins, tennis pro Sam Querrey, The Wanderer on Broadway’s cast including Michael Wartella, Lance Roberts, Jess LeProtto, Jasmine Rogers, Stephen Cerf, Billy Finn, the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary team including Chefs Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (TheSimpson), Suchanan Aksornnan (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino) and other VIPs.

Get tickets here.

Photos courtesy AYS Sports Marketing

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 25, 2021
Read More

James Bond Is Coming To New York

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2021
Read More

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity With Priscilla Presley Honoring Her Mother and Elvis

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Times Square News: Welcome Curtain Up! A Three-Day Festival To Celebrate Broadway’s Triumphant Return

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Happy Birthday With and To Lee Roy Reams

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Art is Back: The Armory Show Comes To The Javits Center

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Float like an Astronaut With Zero G

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 23, 2021
Read More

NYC’s Homecoming Concert Was Struck Out

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2021
Read More