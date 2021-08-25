Annual Citi Taste of Tennis Returns

Citi Taste of Tennis is back!

The celebrate the reopening of New York City and tennis’ return to the Big Apple the party is tomorrow at Tavern on the Green. The iconic venue will host the beloved event that will feature a live concert event starring The Johnny Smyth Band featuring John McEnroe, performances from Broadway’s Chicago, Waitress and The Wanderer.

Ticketed guests will enjoy diner from the Citi Taste of Tennis Food Truck Tour collective of chefs tapped for the occasion. The experience will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYJTL) as guests enjoy bites from the Citi Taste of Tennis Food Truck chefs collective, among other surprises.

This week before the big bash Citi Taste of Tennis has been hosting a phenomenal food truck tour across the island. The celebration has been a 3-week journey with stops on the tour that offered free food to New Yorkers by an all-star ensemble of chefs including Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (The Simpson), Suchanan Aksornnan “Chef Bao Bao” (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino). Last night the line outside Black Barn was full of excited attendees who were happy to taste the wonderful kitchen delights by Chef Doherty.

Tomorrow will see notables in attendance such as tennis Legend John McEnroe, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic, The Bryan Brothers: Mike and Bob Bryan, Tennis Pro Danielle Collins, tennis pro Sam Querrey, The Wanderer on Broadway’s cast including Michael Wartella, Lance Roberts, Jess LeProtto, Jasmine Rogers, Stephen Cerf, Billy Finn, the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary team including Chefs Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (TheSimpson), Suchanan Aksornnan (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino) and other VIPs.

Get tickets here.

Photos courtesy AYS Sports Marketing