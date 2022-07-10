Annual Hamptons Happening at Fishel Estate Benefits Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

This weekend out east a special soiree brought together more than 300 guests for a very special cause.

The 18th Annual Hamptons Happening took place on July 9 at the Bridgehampton estate of hosts Kenneth and Maria Fishel.

“What makes this so special is this beautiful environment and this tented gorgeous property that is generously donated to us. The energy, the whole mood of this and the excitement of coming to eat and drink in the spirit of the charity. I think people are very committed to this foundation because they know what great work it does,” Co-Chair Jamie Koff told Times Square Chronicles. “I think people really only want to be part of something that is doing incredible work and partake in that and I’m grateful to be a co-chair this year and I’m excited that Mother Nature was shining on us and we were able to have this exciting beautiful afternoon of mingling and raising money for something so important.”

The delightful evening, which supported the groundbreaking research funded by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation brought great awareness to the mission of eradicating cancer.

“I think everybody knows someone has a family member or a friend who’s been impacted by cancer or had cancer,” reflected Bess Freedman, CEO Brown Harris Stevens. “I have a friend right now who’s been diagnosed with breast cancer, and another friend whose mom was diagnosed with uterine cancer and so I think that we all feel connected to this cause and want to do something, and this is my opportunity to raise money to help fund research so that we can finally get rid of cancer and so it’s just a privilege to be honored tonight and I’m going to continue to work towards eradicating cancer.”

This year’s event honored Freedman for the Distinguished Business Leader Award; Mark Melchiorre, Executive Managing Director, CIO & Head of Brean Investment Group with the Distinguished Finance Leader Award; Chef Julian Medina, Chef-Owner of Toloache, Coppelia, Tacuba, La Chula, El Fish Shack and Kuxe with the Hospitality and Service Award; and Max Mara with the Fashion Cares Award.

As is the tradition, attendees at the beloved event will enjoy a night of delicious tastings from dozens of chefs, restaurants, and beverage companies.

“It’s super special, very exciting, very thrilling just to for me to be an honoree tonight,” Chef & Owner Toloache, Tacuba, Coppelia, Kuxe, La Chula & El Fish Shack said. “I’ve been there for this foundation for several years. I’ve been going to events since like 10 years ago. And I just feel honored tonight that that I’m one of the honorees.”

Event sponsors included Gold Sponsor: Theodore A. Rapp Foundation; Bronze Sponsors: Erika and Mark Melchiorre; VIP Sponsors: Bess Freedman, The Fishel Family, Max Mara, and Brown Harris Stevens; Supporting Sponsors: Brown Pollock Charitable fund, Eurostruct Inc., Fabric to Finish, Olshan, and Hampton Racquet; Media Sponsors: Lawlor Media Group, Hamptons Magazine, James Lane Post, and Mann About Town.

Hamptons Happening event chair is Mark D. Friedman of Brown Harris Stevens with co-chairs, Jamie Koff, Fabric to Finish and Erica Fineberg. The event committee includes Alexandra Adame, Chris Arlotta, Antonella Bertello, Timothy Burch, Natalie Cohen Gould, Jennifer Counihan, Maria Fishel, Jacqueline Frank, Michael Frank, Michelle Greenberg, Bryan Griffin, Dina Koutroumanis, Norah Lawlor, Jessica Mackin, Kristyn, Mazza, Pamela Morgan, April Murena, Lib Obeid, Christine Prydatko, Randi Schatz, Joshua Sechter, Michael Snell, and Tiffiany West.

Incredible chefs and restaurant tastings were provided by Chef Honoree Julian Medina’s: Toloache, Coppelia, La Chula, Tacuba, Arlotta Food Studio, Barney Greengrass, Centro Trattoria and Bar, Chef Peter Ambrose, Chef David Burke, Chef Harold Moore, Chef François Payard, Mercato Cucina, Phillipe Chow, T Bar, Tommy Bahama, and Union Sushi & Steak.

Beverages were provided by Herradura and Woodford Reserve. Desserts included A La Mode Ice Cream Truck, Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Co., Lilly’s Baking Company, and Magnolia Bakery.

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information about the SWCRF research, visit www.waxmancancer.org.

Photos and additional reporting by Richard Gallo