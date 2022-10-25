Another One Down: Leslie Jordan Passes On

Comedian/ actor Leslie Jordan died after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his BMW into the side of a Hollywood building on Monday. The actor was 67.

Jordan, is known for his work on Will & Grace, winning an Emmy in 2006 for his role as Beverly Leslie. He was also on Call Me Kat, and American Horror Story.

Jordan was a social media star with 5.8 million. His fans led him to write a book, “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived'” in 2008. His next book “My Trip Down The Pink Carpet,” in 2009 was highly successful and spawned cabaret show around the country. Jordan got his big break in 1989 when he was cast in the first season of “Murphy Brown,” “Bodies of Evidence” and “Hearts Afire.”

In 2011 Leslie Jordan along with Varla Jean Merman were in the Off Broadway musical Lucky Guy at the Little Shubert Theatre.

Jordan’s final Instagram post on Sunday, had a video of himsinging along with songwriter Danny Myrick and announcing he would be releasing a new country single soon.