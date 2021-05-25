Another Show Returns To Broadway: Welcome Back Girl From The North Country

Good news for all those Bob Dylan fans, Girl From the North Country has announced that they will return October 13th to the Belasco Theatre.

The cast of Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy

Girl From the North Country had its world premiere at London’s Old Vic Theatre in 2017 and its American premier at The Public Theatre, before opened March 5th, on Broadway right before COVID. A majority of cast members are returning, including Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Caitlin Houlahan, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Mare Winningham.



Jeannette Bayardelle and the Cast of ‘Girl From The North Country.’ Photo: Matthew Murphy

Colin Bates will join the company to replace Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine. Ryan, recently joined the Elle Fanning Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, and appears in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Mare Winningham Photo: Matthew Murphy

Tickets are now on sale.