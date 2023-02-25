Connect with us

Anthony Rapp’s Without You Gets the Rent Right, But Disconnects When it Gets Personal

How do you measure this crazy emotional lifetime that Anthony Rapp (Broadway’s If/Then) has formed to tell twenty-seven years since the death of Rent composer Jonathan Larson? The “Seasons of Love” that lives strong in the lyrics, planted beautifully in that epic song, ring true as Without You, his off-Broadway solo show that is being presented with gusto at New World Stages, comes into life before us. It drives forward with a rock opera rhythm and robust feel, sharp but not so subtle from the get-go, digging hard into a past that brought this man such joy, yet also layering in sadness and grief about a man he idolized, and a mother lost to cancer.

It, and every moment when Rapp recounts with pride and exhilaration his involvement with the musical Rent, feels achingly connected and emotionally pure. Tears run down my face as he unpacks his heart about a project that he relishes, from the first audition, for which he dazzles us with a rendition of “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M., to the final chorus of that same song at the end of his 90min one-act show, with musical direction and orchestrations by Daniel A. Weiss (Broadway’s Taboo). But here’s the problem with the show. And I feel somewhat guilty saying this. The most moving parts are pretty much only about Jonathan Larson, their friendship, work relationship, and his untimely death, and when Rapp tries to shift the focus onto his own grief, around his sweet-sounding complex mother who most sadly died of cancer, the effort feels forced and almost uncomfortably so. He’s a fine storyteller, but not an elegant or complex writer, especially when he formulates and sings the country song “Wild Bill“, the name he has assigned to his mother’s cancer, against a backdrop of projected cowboy imagery and disconnecting graphics.

Anthony Rapp’s Without You at New World Stages. Photo by Russ Rowland.

Based on Rapp’s memoir, “Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss and the Musical Rent” which was published 17 years ago, he is gunning to tell us the tale of his participation in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning, Rent, and his connection to Larson, while also unpacking and layering in the advancing illness of his mother. Anthony Rapp’s Without You finds engagement, quite profoundly, on a deep emotional level whenever he voices the words and ideas of others. But doesn’t exactly connect when using his own. Like when Rapp delivers Larson’s beautifully touching speech made at a dinner table with all the newly formed company of Rent. That reenactment and all the other Rent/Larson moments elevated the emotionality of Without You, coerced tears of sadness from my eyes, breaking my heart and taking me back to that moment when I first saw this beautiful show in 1996 at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre. Larson’s story is moving and as utterly sad as Rapp delivers this tale forward, particularly when he portrays Larson introducing some of the musical’s magnetic songs at a gathering before the legendary Off-Broadway run.

I’ve always loved La Bohème, and I’ve also always loved Billy Joel and Elton John and the Who, and I’ve loved Stephen Sondheim and the medium of musical theater. And I wanted to write something that could incorporate all of those influences. Well, a few years ago, several of my friends told me they were HIV-positive. And then a couple of them died. And I realized I had to write something in response.

A completely moving moment, that is for sure, registering grief and loss from the first bars of the score. It makes sense, that Without You, as directed by Steven Maler (Commonwealth Shakespeare Co’s Birdy), is formed around loss, and in that safe, nostalgic framework, with a set etched from the same handbook of the musical, designed solidly by Eric Southern (ATC’s Tell Hector I Miss Him), who also did the lighting, grief can be revealed and worked through. Pointed moments are brought forward. Some threads are exposed, with a few never finding their way back in, like many of the other actors who also were in the show, and that is a shame, but the focus is on Larson, and Rapp, without any of the other fine actors that graced that stage. With pointed costumes by Angela Vesco, an uneven sound design by Brian Ronan (Broadway’s Some Like it Hot), and some historic projections by David Bengali (Broadway’s 1776), those engagements and constructs around Rent are everything and more, even with those holes. The sadness and loss are complete and powerful, even as we are aware that it is Larson who we are connecting to and feeling for, with Rapp being the conduit, one step removed from the beating core.  And when it veers off the nostalgia track into a wider exploration of grief and familial loss, the piece loses its inventive rhythm and connective tissue.

Anthony Rapp’s Without You at New World Stages. Photo by Russ Rowland.

The story of mortality, loss, sickness, and the death of his mother is tender and heartfelt, but, and I feel terrible saying this, as the loss of a loved one is forever terrible and heart-breaking, remained one step emotionally removed. As a storyteller, in this arena, the writing felt overly simplistic and without nuance or the poetry that is displayed when Rapp discusses Larson and Rent. I feel for him, but within the construct of the show, his personal loss somehow never really enters my heart in the same way as when he utilizes Larson’s words. Even when the woman who eventually helped Rapp deal with his grief and the loss of his mother felt like an oversimplification of a journey that is never that tidy. Holding those two realities the two discussed together is a wonderfully powerful symbol and idea, yet one that feels like it would be harder to hold than what is presented here. It seems clear Rapp’s mother, even inside her tender difficulty with Rapp’s sexuality, meant the world to him, and the loss of a person that dear is devastating, I am not sure he was able to pull us into the uniqueness of that unfolding in the same emotional way he was able to in his rehashing of Rent, which is an uncomfortable thing to witness, fathom, and understand.

I couldn’t help but be confused by this lopsided emotional response, but in those musical Rent moments, when he did a reprise of “Seasons of Love” once again, I longed for the rest of the cast to step out of the shadows and join him in the storytelling of the making of Rent. To return the musical to its originating family, and for the collective to layer their voices once again so that this great song could fill the space with that same magical love, sadness, and celebration that I experienced back in 1996. As a performer, Rapp’s voice is solid and true, but singing a song that was originally sung by a company of actors makes one realize that a singular voice doesn’t do it justice. Nor does Without You, with songs by Jonathan Larson, Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia, do justice to his mother or the strong emotional memory of Rent. I am so sorry to say. I think I would rather watch the documentary, 25 Years of RENT -Measured in Love, one more time.

Anthony Rapp’s Without You at New World Stages. Photo by Russ Rowland.

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces New Play Smart

February 24, 2023

Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director) announced today that Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, an EST Youngblood Graduate, will make her Off-Broadway debut with her new play Smart.  Directed by EST Member Matt Dickerson. Smart will run March 30 to April 23 with an official press opening on Thursday, April 6 at 545 West 52nd Street. Smart was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project.  Over the past 25 years, the EST/Sloan Project has fostered over 300 plays about science and technology, leading to productions across the country.

Elaine’s cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won’t let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a “Jenny,” a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom – while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn’t the only one listening? Smart is a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring.

The three person cast features EST Member Christine Farrell, Francesca Fernandez, and Kea Trevett.

“I came to EST by way of Youngblood. At the time I was a newly single mom, working around the clock and barely writing at all. Those weekly meetings on the 6th floor were one of the first places where I started to feel like a playwright again. It’s an honor to have my first NYC production with this theater that has always felt like a creative home,” said Playwright Mary Elizabeth Hamilton. “Smart‘s had a long journey – from a Sloan proposal way back before the pandemic, several readings, in person and on zoom, and finally, incredibly this production. EST was so encouraging throughout – of the play and the process. This is a special place and group of people. I’m thrilled to be making theater here again.”

“Mary’s play is about new tech and privacy, about loneliness and connection in the city, about mothers and daughters – she ties those threads together with humor and warmth, and an ache that stays with you long after the play is over,” said Co-Artistic Director Graeme Gillis. “We’ve been working on this play with Mary for nearly five years, but the story it tells is very much of this moment. It’s very much a play about life right now.”

This production is under the banner of the EST/Sloan Project and is co-produced by EST and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. 

Mary Elizabeth Hamilton (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright, tv writer and mom. She holds her MFA from The University of Iowa and an Artistic Diploma from Juilliard. Mary was a Jerome Fellow at The Lark and has participated in Youngblood, The O’Neill, Ars Nova, I-73, New Georges’ Jam, and Play Penn. Her play 16 Winters won ASC’s New Contemporaries Award. She is developing her play Smart with EST, and writing a pilot based on this play for AMC. She was a Story Editor on “Why Women Kill”, wrote the podcast “Power Trip” starring Tatiana Maslany, and is a resident playwright with New Dramatists.

Smart performance schedule is Monday & Wednesday – Saturday at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm (except for 4/1); Sundays at 5pm with a special benefit night performance on Monday, April 17. (Running time is approximately 100 minutes, no intermission.)

Ticket prices are General Admission – $30; Reserved Seating – $40; Students/Seniors – $25; Early Bird tickets will be available for $20 through March 29 before performances begin on March 30.

EST is located at 545 West 52nd Street. For more play info and tickets: ensemblestudiotheatre.org/smart

 

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Presents The J2 Cabaret Series, Woman of the Year, Sugar and The Goodbye Girl

February 24, 2023

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) will shine a spotlight on the composers and lyricists for the musicals featured in their 2023 season with a brand new cabaret series, In the Spotlight: The J2 Cabaret Series. Celebrating the three distinguished creative team’s music and words on Broadway, in Hollywood, and the American songbook, each cabaret will feature an all-star cast and will be presented at 7:30 PM on the second Tuesday during each musical’s run (April 18th, May 2nd and May 16th). The J2 Cabaret Series will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street – between 9th and Dyer Avenues), home to their 2023 Main Stage season. Tickets are $20 for J2 subscribers and $25 for the general public and can be purchased here. As previously announced, The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season includes Woman of the Year (April 13 – 23), Sugar (April 27 – May 7), and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 – May 21). Tickets are now on sale for the entire season. Single tickets for each production are $62.50 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here.The brand new series will include the following 70-minute cabarets:All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and EbbTuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM In a partnership that lasted six decades, John Kander and Fred Ebb gave the world some of the most memorable moments in musical theater history. From Cabaret to Chicago, Woman of the Year to Zorba, each of their shows is a divinely decadent gem.

I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob Merrill

Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM

From the Hit Parade to Broadway, Jule Styne and Bob Merrill are responsible, together, and separately, for some of America’s most iconic songs, like, “People,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “It’s Magic,” “Three Coins in the Fountain,” and so many more!

You’re Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel

Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM

A Chorus Line. City of Angels. Sweet Smell of Success. Hercules. These are just four of the works that were created by either EGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch or Tony Award winner David Zippel. Join us as we celebrate their work in theater, film, and television.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for  patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance  audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include  Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell. For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.

The Season At A Glance

Woman of the Year

Music: John Kander

Lyrics: Fred Ebb

Book: Peter Stone

Based on the MGM film by Ring Lardner, Jr. and Michael Kana

April 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd at 7:30 PM

April 15th and 22nd at 2 PM and April 16th and 23rd at 3 PM

All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb

Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM

Tess Harding is America’s most famous TV reporter and Sam Craig is America’s most famous cartoonist. When Tess goes on air to insult Sam’s work, the two start an epically public feud in their respective mediums. The feud turns to romance but not to harmony, in this delightful battle of the sexes between two outsized egos.

Woman of the Year is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Sugar

Music: Jule Syne

Lyrics: Bob Merrill

Book: Peter Stone

Based on the screenplay “Some Like it Hot” by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

Based on a story by Robert Thoeren

April 27th, 28th, 29th, May 4th, 5th, and 6th at 7:30 PM

April 29th and May 6th at 2 PM and April 30th and May 7th at 3 PM

I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob MerrillTuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM

Based on the film Some Like It Hot, Sugar follows the zany antics of two male musicians of the Prohibition era who witness a gang slaying. Hoping to hide from the mob, Jerry and Joe disguise themselves as “Daphne” and “Josephine” and join an all-female orchestra. Complications ensue when Joe falls for Sugar Kane, the group’s lead singer.

Sugar is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC.

The Goodbye Girl

Music: Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics: David Zippel

Book: Neil Simon

Based on the screenplay “The Goodbye Girl” by Neil Simon

May 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th at 7:30 PM

May 13th and May 20th at 2 PM, and May 14th and May 21st at 3 PM

You’re Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel

Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM

The Goodbye Girl follows the unlikely romance between Paula, a single mother who has been jilted one too many times, and Eliot, the opinionated actor who shows up – unexpectedly – on her doorstep with a lease to sublet her apartment.

The Goodbye Girl is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Audible’s Lucy Builds Tension, But to What End?

February 24, 2023

It starts with the distinct profile of a pregnant woman, dressed all in black in a well-appointed apartment. She’s standing there. Hesitant and nervous. Waiting for the world to start moving forward. Impatient and apprehensive for what it may bring. There are no visible signs that this is a home for or of a child. So we incorrectly believe this might be her first. She chops at the pillows, not knowing what’s in store for her in this next chapter, but we feel the tension. And that state, miraculously and wisely, never leaves Erica Schmidt‘s new play, Lucy, now playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre through February 25.

Mary, played with a raw frazzled energy by Brooke Bloom (Signature’s Everybody), is a captivatingly fixated presence. She almost vibrates with intent and anxiety. She’s waiting to interview a nanny and clearly wants to approach this with the same sense of certainty that she does with her intense hospital job. It’s also apparent that when Ashling, the soon-to-be new nanny arrives, Mary is floating in a muck of imperfect concern, even as she masks it with a working person’s structural confidence. Yet, we feel the dread of inadequacy entering the space, especially as we watch Ashling, played engagingly by Lynn Collins (Public’s Hamlet), display a worrisome approach to caregiving, planting red flags with every overly optimistic answer and inappropriate ‘joke’ she renders. You can feel the disagreements coming, and we all know that this alignment will end badly, but the question is in what way, when, and just how badly this is going to go.

Lynn Collins in Audible Theater’s Lucy. Photo by Joan Marcus.

This single mother, created captivatingly by playwright Schmidt, is a complicated construction, floating out disturbingly in her overly controlling fixation on her six-year-old daughter, Lucy. She’s tightly controlling of her daughter’s sleep schedule, her approach to exercise, and her ability to entertain herself. It is as disconcerting as every time Ashling, the new nanny nods with a sing-song agreement to everything the mother tells her to do, with us knowing full well that Ashling is going to discard the instruction as easily as a child does when they don’t want to do it. This, I’m guessing, is the formula behind the play; a tense unpacking of the right and wrong, even in the benign. Ashling’s defiance is over simple caregiving choices, like making soup when she is told not to, which seems slight until Mary points out the obvious. “Because I asked you not to.” We register the discomforting way she talks about her love of her other ‘boys’ and how her little girls never seem to hold that much weight in her heart. It makes us worry about Lucy, the namesake of the play, and the explosion that is sure to be coming along soon. But we can’t quite put our finger on what the tension we are feeling throughout will ultimately lead to. Which in the end is the point yet also the disappointment that stays once this one-act, two-hour play comes to its final dismantling exit.

As directed somewhat awkwardly by the playwright herself, Schmidt (Red Bull Theater’s Mac Beth) displays dissidence within and outside the structure and flow of the piece. It’s never quite clear what the focus is, nor why this play is named after the six-year-old daughter, Lucy, played cutely by Charlotte Surak (Broadway’s Waitress). She is greeted with a cute “awe” by the audience, as she wanders in and out, liking soup and the teddy bear, yet speaking ominously of a witch with no eyes. That point isn’t taken very far, or played with near enough, much like a number of comments dropped on the floor like fruit loops on a rushed morning. But does this child really hold the attention that the title implies? I wanted her dilemma to become somewhat enmeshed with the overall conflict of these two perfectly cast actors playing opposing maternal figures. Brooke Bloom (Mary) and Lynn Collins (Ashling) dynamically unpack the rolled-together conflicts that must reside inside every primary caregiver, that balancing of impulses that oppose one another and cause endless sleepless nights worrying about what is right or wrong. And in Lucy, they get played out in front of us, embodied in two tight solid performances, colliding against one another in a battle to the bitter end.

Brooke Bloom and Lynn Collins in Audible Theater’s Lucy. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Mary confesses early on, almost without self-awareness, “I never felt anger in my life until I had her.” But we also see that this particularly tense part of her is fundamentally balanced by her fierce overwhelming devotion to her children. Her home reflects her control, as designed somewhat broadly by Amy Rubin (Signature’s Octet), with strong lighting by Cha See (TNG’s One in Two) and a clear sound design by Justin Ellington (Broadway’s Ohio State Murders). Mary doesn’t have Ashling’s free-floating spirit, well structured and obvious in the costuming by Kaye Voyce (Vineyard’s Harry Clarke), which is at times comforting yet disconcerting. So we don’t quite know what to make of Ashling. I kept feeling very wary of the nanny and her ability to maneuver around any overt obstacle without batting an eye, and even though Mary’s maternal instincts seem really off balance and intense, she isn’t outside her right to ask for what she wants for her children. Even if we disagree.

Ashling’s many acts of defiance slowly set off alarm bells to both Mary and us, yet we wonder what the turning point will be. Unfortunately for Audible’s Lucy, the crash is just slight, and unworthy of our attention to all those details presented. I wanted something with greater insight, rather than a threateningly mediocre slamming of the story’s door as the pairing comes to an end. What happens after? I’m guessing not much of interest. It feels like it wraps up like a shrug, even if we were fully experiencing the tense air just minutes prior. So we leave Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre with a shrug, and at least for me, a grateful sigh (both positively and negatively) that nothing terrible happened because of Mary’s tight anger and Ashling’s bohemian disregard. But nothing brilliant happened either.

Brooke Bloom and Lynn Collins in Audible Theater’s Lucy. Photo by Joan Marcus.For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

