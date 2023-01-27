Anthony Rapp’s Without You Is a Touching Remembrance on Death and Rent

In 1966 Anthony Rapp’s world was brought back to life when he was cast as Mark in the new Pop Rock opera Rent and brought devastatingly down with the sudden and unexpected death of Rent’s creator Jonathan Larson. At the same time his beloved mother was dying. Without You is the retelling of Rapp’s journey, through the joy of being apart of something so special, yet so tragic.

It is clear Without You, is still an emotional heartache as Rapp has tears in his eyes, but thanks to Steven Maler’s direction this 90 minute show is so full of honest emotion and heart that if you walk out of this show without shedding a few tears, your heart is definitely hardened.

It may be 30 years ago, but it feels as if these incidents happened yesterday and Rapp has ripped off a bandage, where the wound and the pain is still fresh.

Without You starts with Rapp’s audition for the New York Theatre Workshop reading, where he sang REM’s “Losing My Religion,” to his mother being diagnosed with adrenal cancer. Onto rehearsals at The Public Theatre for Rent, to Jonathan Larson shocking death from an aortic aneurysm on the morning of the first preview. Jonathan’s parents see their son’s genius at the preview playing as a memorial, as the show moves to Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre and Rapp’s mother attends opening night. As Rapp becomes a star, he has to deal with his mother’s death. Inter spliced are the songs from Rent, as well as songs Rapp has written with David Matos, Joe Pisapia, and musical director and arranger Daniel A. Weiss with additional orchestrations by Tom Kitt.

Until Rent, nobody had written about the East Village bohemian’s struggling to find a place where drug use, AIDS, sexual choices and life choices could kill.

Rapp’s love for his mother Mary Lee is evident, as is his love for Larson.

Rapp is in great voice and surround himself with fabulous musicians. Kudos to Daniel A. Weiss on keyboards, Clerida Elitime on cello, Paul Gil on Bass, Jerry Marotta on drums and Lee Moretti on guitar.

Eric Southern’s lighting and scenic design, as well as David Bengali’s projections deserve a shout out.

Without You is for anyone who has lost somebody and still morns. It is moving, raw look at a time when people were dying and things were not being said. Rent brought all this to the forefront and now so does Rapp. On the wall is a living memorial, as well as on stage.

Without You: New World Stages, 340 W 50th Street,until April 30th.