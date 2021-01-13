Anthony Salvador Lewis Drops New To Die For Single

Written by writer/composers Michael William Dulaney and Chris Farren, Anthony Salvador Lewis new single Amsterdam is catchy, and infinitely playable. I have personally already listened to this song a dozen times and it was just dropped this morning.

Michael Dulaney is a Grammy nominated songwriter with 20 years of success. He has had songs recorded by almost every big name act in Country Music. Jason Aldean, Faith Hill, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire to name a few. He has enjoyed cross-over hits, songs recorded in the Rock and Pop worlds, as well as songs placed in film, television, and commercials. Albums featuring his songs have sold more than 50 million copies on CD, including the 8X platinum Faith Hill “Breathe”, 3X platinum Jason Aldean “My Kinda Party”, 4X platinum Rascal Flatts “Me And My Gang” to name only a few. Amsterdam is sure to be his next.

Michael Dulaney

Chris Farren

Farren formed the indie rock band Fake Problems, releasedseverl Ep’s as the band Antarctigo Vespucci, released a debut solo album and compose music for two episodes of the Cartoon Network cartoon, Craig of the Creek.

Anthony Salvadore Lewis

Lewis had a long hiatus from show business, but since his return he has appeared as Father Matos in the remake of the Francis Ford Coppola horror classic, “Dementia 13”, played a reporter in the first season of CBS’s “Tommy”, has had recurring roles in the hit series “Billions” (Season 4) as Ortiz, “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage” to name a few. Anthony has gained recognition and continues to captivate his audience with his unique voice. His sold-out concert, You, the Night, and the Music with Tanya Varona at the Celebrity Center International in Hollywood, CA was produced by the prominent Filipino journalist, Cora Pastrana. Most recently, joined other talents in concerts produced by Step Forward Entertainment. Under the tutelage and encouragement of Hollywood actress, Marya Coburn, Anthony was inspired and reinvigorated with his desire for the performing arts. Anthony pursued acting again thanks to Bob Blume of Step Forward Entertainment. “Performing is in my blood,” states Anthony.