Business

ANTIFA And Companies That Defraud You Are Promoted On Facebook

ANTIFA And Companies That Defraud You Are Promoted On Facebook

I’ve already stated that Facebook promotes all things Satanic, but do you know they also promote ANTIFA? This one has a swastika on the front page. This one is a ANTIFA COMBAT GROUP (BLM,KKK,ISIS,ECT.) and here and here are more.

In 2021 hundreds of Antifa protesters, some carrying shields, marched through Midtown Manhattan yelling “Burn it down” as they passed an NYPD substation. They also waged crime and violence across the country. They however have never been banned from Facebook.
Facebook is also promoting companies that say they are from the US, Australia and are all from China.
I ordered some gifts from spiritmagic, but the name on my PayPal page were Wikidee and there website is Spirit Magicka. They also go under Whole Sale Crystal Club
Under the FAQ page this was stated.

How long will my order take to arrive?

Between 4 and 8 days via UPS and 10-21 days via international economy shipping.

Offices:
East Cape, Baja California, Mexico
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Company headquarters:
68 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, KY1-1003

When my crystals hadn’t arrived, I went to PayPal, found out their real name. I went onto their Facebook page and discovered this.

Lynn Valiente I have not received my order from July 9, Crystal Quartz Wand – Medium

$24.00 what is happening?
Rosie Brittain l have not received my order which l placed a few months ago. Please contact me.
Josée Cadieux Still have not received my order as well, it has been 4 months now!!
Sharon Mertz still have not received my order it has been 3 months since I ordered
Tiffanie Burrows Ordered 2 months ago, took my money, never received anything. I am on a fixed income and wanted to treat myself. Scumbags.
Caroline Ramos Where is my order from 3 months ago??
Debbi Miller Lorance Have not received order. Demand a refund and negative feedback
Mandy Williamson Still waiting on my order from April
I request an immediate refund for the below item which has been returned to you. Failure to do so will result in a VERY NEGATIVE review on social media.
Order #3629577-#17216 …
Andi Nizzardini Scam, do not order from this company. I never received my order and when I emailed them I herd nothing back. I had to call paypal to issue a refund.
Cindy Hood I was just checking checking to see where my order is art’s been months!! I know how I read all your comments! Damn exclamation! I guess I am out a $159😤😤😤
Tony Cortese Still waiting for my order.
I went to PayPal and filed against them because my ordered had not even been shipped. An hour later I received this. Notice it is still waiting to be picked up and it is coming from where……CHINA!

PayPal told me that since Twitter, eBay and other companies cracked down on this Chinese invasion, Facebook has been the culprit for allowing these fraudulent companies to exist. I had already learned my lesson so I thought with the clothing companies on Facebook taking months to deliver and the item never looking as described. Now they have branched into crystals, jewelry, toys and home goods areas. Thank-God I could rectify this horrible mistake and am waiting for PayPal to refund my money, but at least I will not be presentness for Christmas. That would have been totally embarrassing.

In the meantime in doing research on Wikidee they also own these websites.

grandmotherskitchen.org – Yummigram by Grandmother’s Recipes

thelogbuilders.org – The Log Builders

becomingpua.com – Becoming PUA – Becoming a Pickup Artist

e-mailvalidator.com – Free e-Mail Validator Tool

likeadee.com – Wikidee! Niche News

webifyr.com

For a company who bans regular people, why not ban companies that are known to be fraudulent and people who insight violence? I guess that is too much to ask!

 

 

Related Items
Business

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Business

Strategic Moves and Mergers Made By CryptoWhale & Entrepreneur Milton “Todd’ Ault III

Jake DresslerDecember 21, 2022
Read More

Guide to Online Casino Security

WriterDecember 19, 2022
Read More

Year-End Update: Equity and Capital Markets

WriterDecember 18, 2022
Read More

The Many Uses of Retaining Walls

WriterDecember 18, 2022
Read More

Companies that Require Various Skills to Work From Home Permanently

WriterDecember 15, 2022
Read More

The New Rules of Trade Show Attendance

WriterDecember 15, 2022
Read More

Best Strategies You Can Try To Play The Online Lottery

WriterDecember 15, 2022
Read More

Is Decentralized Finance Gaining Adoption?

WriterDecember 15, 2022
Read More

Is Cardano a Bitcoin or Ethereum type of crypto?

WriterDecember 15, 2022
Read More