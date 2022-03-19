Antigone: A Classic Lost in the Modern

The trouble with remaking a classic like Antigone into a modern, multi racial, crossing male and female characters is that if it is not done the right way, the play will get lost within itself. At the Outcalt Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, it does just that.

In the beginning we get a speech from the king, Creon, (Vanessa Morosco), a woman, claiming victory in Thebes latest war. Steadfast to the story, she informs her subjects that anyone who buries Polynices will be granted death. The play never tells us that it was Polynices who was expelled from the kingdom by his brother, Eteocles who also died in this war when Polynices mounted an army against the kingdom. The end result pushed Creon to the top. Aside from the fast and loose history given here, the main problem is twofold: the direction by Lauren Keating and the costume design by Sara Ryung Clement.

On the direction side, we get actors whose facial expressions and the interaction between characters is weak. Vanessa Morosco cannot carry her lead role; she is more interested in her hair. Her timing just, was not there. Aside from the lead not being believable, she showed no strength as the king.

In Sara Ryung Clement’s costumes, we saw three- inch heels, form fitting dresses, fatigues and black slacks with blue shirts. Even in a modern play this was not appealing, but for a classic play like Antigone, it just seems so wrong.

Not all was lost in this one hour fifteen- minute play. Mariah Burks was very good as Antigone. Issac Baker was effective as an Aide and Sierra Grabowska was both humorous and solid as a guard. Courtney O’Neill’s scenic design was well done. The two marble stones in the front that showed decay was significant in the decline of an empire. Even with the aforementioned good things, this Antigone was not cast well, as the actors did not work well together and were not believable. Many of the actors on stage bordered on amateursish. Throughout the entire play it was difficult to see the believability. Even Karen Olson’s deft lighting could not bring the right mood to this performance. This version of the play’s nexus was supposed to be that today’s leaders haven’t changed from 442 B.C. Unfortunately, the play never really brings that forth.

Antigone: Outcalt Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, Outcalt Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave. This show plays through March 27th.