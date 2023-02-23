Broadway
Antisemitic’s Attack The Show Parade. How Could This Happen on Broadway?
Hate has shown its ugly head on Broadway. Originally I was going to ignore this story, so as not to give credence to the protestors, but on pondering on how this could happen, I think the subject needs to be addressed.
Antisemitic protests took place outside the musical Parade‘s first preview two nights ago. The neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Movement Tuesday greeted audience members outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with antisemitic hatred.
Parade, tells the true story of a Northern Jewish factory worker in Georgia who was falsely accused of murdering a teenage girl and lynched by an antisemitic mob who hated outsiders.
Leo Frank, was a superintendent at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta, who was kidnapped from prison and lynched in 1915 after he was convicted two years earlier of murdering Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old girl that he was also accused of raping at the factory they both worked at. His trial was sensational and controversial. What I am surprised at is the false testimony and according to witnesses the murder was by Jim Conley not Frank.
The mob Tuesday night seemed like they didn’t know the facts, as they shouted the Frank was a pedophile.
In a statement, Actor’s Equity stated that “there is no place for hate in our streets or our workplaces” and that the presence of antisemitic protestors at the members’ workplace “only underlines how important that work is.”
Parade has a phenomenal score by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and book by Tony, Oscar and Pulitzer Prize-winner Alfred Uhry. and music and lyrics by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown — dramatizes the true story of
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, who portray Frank and his wife Lucille learned of the protests after their performance had finished.
Diamond spoke in her Instagram story, the musical’s company was able to hold both “massive celebration and raging disappointment” in the same breath. “What a reminder of how important this story is. I can’t wait to tell it again and again,” she continued. “We will speak for you Leo.”
I think the questions that everyone should be asking is “How Can This Be Happening On Broadway?””How Was This Allowed To Happen On Broadway?” I believe strongly in freedom of speech but not when hatred is allowed to be spread.
Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso To Star on Broadway in Grey House
Producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens are thrilled to announce the first new Broadway production of the 2023-2024 season: the terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and starring two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.
When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what’s true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll’s House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its-kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks (“House of Cards”), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place). With direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (The Humans, Wicked), and written by Levi Holloway, Grey House is a “savvy, smart new play—that just happens to be legitimately terrifying” (Chicago Tribune).
“The moment we encountered Levi Holloway’s Grey House, we knew we had to produce this exciting, sophisticated, and terrifying new play. We are thrilled to bring the horror genre to Broadway, helmed by one of the greatest directors of our time, Joe Mantello. Grey House will be unlike anything Broadway audiences have ever experienced, brought to life by extraordinary actors—Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, and Paul Sparks—and a team of brilliant designers,” note producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens.
Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.
The creative team for Grey House includes three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons(Sound Design), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown(Choreography), David Caparelliotis (Casting), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).
Tickets for Grey House are currently on sale through September 3, 2023, and are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200), and starting April 8, 2023 will be available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office. Ticket prices range from $49.00 – $199.00 (including $2 facility fee).
The regular performance schedule for Grey House is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. For preview performances, please visit GreyHouseBroadway.com.
The world premiere of Grey House was developed and produced by A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in 2019, directed by Shade Murray, and went on to win three Jeff Awards, including for Best New Work in 2020.
Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.
Film and Stage Performer Jean Louisa Kelly Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre with Anything Can Happen!
Jean Louisa Kelly – the stage and screen star from the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, and the movies Uncle Buck, Mr. Holland’s Opus, The Fantasticks, and Top Gun: Maverick – will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with “Anything Can Happen!” for two additional shows after her sold-out New York concert debut earlier this year. The encore performances will take place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 PM. Again accompanied by Grammy Award-winning musical director Paul Bogaev and directed by Richard Sabellico, Kelly takes the audience on a journey through the serendipitous story of her life in and out of show business, from small-town New England to Hollywood and Broadway. With songs from Gypsy, The Fantasticks, Next to Normal, and Company, Kelly’s story is uplifting, moving and fun, leaving you with the belief that truly, “Anything Can Happen!” There is a $25 music charge, with an additional $25 food and beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd Street in New York. Tickets are available HERE.
“I really want to keep growing creatively,” Kelly comments. “In writing the show, it was fun to try to describe my journey using songs. I often think in musical theatre phrases — there is a song for every situation! My story is an unlikely one that I think is hopeful. You never know what’s going to happen, and sometimes it’s wonderful.”
Jean Louisa Kellyis an actress, singer, and dancer known to audiences for her versatility and grace on stage and screen. Her career began with the title role in a New England summer stock production of Annie, and since then she has enjoyed performing on New York City and Los Angeles stages in musicals such as Company, Applause, Pippin, and The It Girl. She made her Broadway debut with the original cast of Into the Woods. Notable film roles include Tia opposite John Candy in the John Hughes hit Uncle Buck, Rowena Morgan opposite Richard Dreyfuss in Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Luisa in Michael Ritchie’s MGM/UA film of the long-running Off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks. More recently, she appeared the Warner Bros film Malignant by James Wan, and played Sarah Kazansky, Iceman’s wife, in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. On the small screen, she played Kim Warner in the long-running CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear,” in addition to numerous television movies and guest spots, including the recurring role of Nurse Diane on “Mad About You.” Jean composed and performed all the songs in her EPs Willing and Relax, Nothing Is Under Control, and her children’s album Color of Your Heart, which was inspired by the record Free to Be… You and Me. Two of her original singles, “Don’t Give Up” and “Valley of Fire,” were written for and included in feature films in which she acted. Her most recent album of standards, For My Folks, is available on Amazon and across digital platforms. JeanLouisaKelly.com
Paul Bogaev is a multiple award-winning music director, arranger, conductor and composer. He received his first Grammy Award for Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, for which he produced, orchestrated and conducted the Tony Award-winning score. He was also music director on Broadway for Tarzan, Bombay Dreams (receiving a Tony nomination for best orchestrations), Sunset Boulevard, Chess, Les Misérables, Cats and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman. Bogaev’s second Grammy Award win was as executive producer of the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film musical Chicago. His other motion picture musicals include Nine, Across the Universe, Dreamgirls, Connie and Carla, and animated features The Lion King, Tarzan, Mulan, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Paul also served as music director of the ABC-TV film musicals Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Annie (earning an Emmy Award) and South Pacific. He has worked with such stars as Sting, Phil Collins, Elton John, ABBA, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Beyonce Knowles, Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Day-Lewis, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Judi Dench, Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, and Sophia Loren. PaulBogaev.com
Theatre News: Bad Cinderella, The Cottage, Once Upon a One More Time, Parade, Here Lies Love and Room
Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella begin last night, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The show released a new pic starring Linedy Genao and the Cast of Bad Cinderella, which we bring to you.
Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.
Sandy Rustin’s comedy The Cottage will play a limited engagement at Broadway’s Hayes Theater this summer. Directed by Tony winner Jason Alexander (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Seinfeld), the production will begin previews July 7 prior to an official opening July 24.
The cast will feature Emmy winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Music Man), Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.
Inspired by the works of Noël Coward, The Cottage is set in the English countryside in 1923 as Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover’s wife.
Once Upon a One More Time the musical featuring the music of Grammy winner Britney Spears will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre May 13 prior to an June 22 opening.
Reprising their roles from the 2021 world premiere at the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C., will be Briga Heelan (Great News, Ground Floor) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (American Idol, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Today, Seaview and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions announced general rush, standing room, and digital lottery policies as previews begin Tuesday at 8 PM at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) for the eagerly anticipated new Broadway production of Paradestarring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.
General Rush
A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $45 per ticket when the Jacobs Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.
Standing Room
When performances are sold out, standing room tickets will be available for $45 per ticket only at the Jacobs Theatre box office. Limit of two tickets per person, subject to availability.
Telecharge Digital Lottery | Starting Tuesday, February 28
The Parade digital lottery can be found at rush.telecharge.com with entries opening at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn that same morning at 10 AM ET and then later that afternoon at 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each, subject to availability.
Parade will officially open Thursday, March 16 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 6 only. Tickets for the highly anticipated production are also on sale at www.paradebroadway.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the box office of the Jacobs Theatre.
Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as ‘Jim Conley,’ Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as ‘Governor Slaton,’ Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as ‘Old Soldier/Judge Roan,’ and Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Hugh Dorsey.’ They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Britt Craig,’ Kelli Barrett as ‘Mrs. Phagan,’ Courtnee Carter as ‘Angela,’ Eddie Cooper as ‘Newt Lee,’ Erin Rose Doyle as ‘Mary Phagan,’ Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as ‘Tom Watson,’ Danielle Lee Greaves as ‘Minnie McKnight,’ Douglas Lyons as ‘Riley,’ and Jake Pedersen as ‘Frankie Epps.’
The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as ‘Nurse,’ Stacie Bono as ‘Sally Slaton,’ Max Chernin as ‘Mr. Turner,’ Emily Rose DeMartino as ‘Essie & Others,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,’ Beth Kirkpatrick as ‘Nina Formby,’ Ashlyn Maddox as ‘Monteen & Others,’ Sophia Manicone as ‘Iola Stover,’ William Michals as ‘Detective Starnes,’ Jackson Teeley as ‘Officer Ivey,’ and Charlie Webb as ‘Young Soldier.’
Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora will return to Here Lies Love for Broadway run.
Joining Adrienne Warren as Ma will be three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton as Grandma, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as SuperJack, Tina Benko as Interviewer/Police Officer,Michael Genet as Grandpa/Doctor and Triney Sandoval as Old Nick. Aiden Mekhi Sierra and Christopher Woodley will alternate in the role of Little Jack
