Antisemitic’s Attack The Show Parade. How Could This Happen on Broadway?

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella begin last night, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The show released a new pic starring Linedy Genao and the Cast of Bad Cinderella, which we bring to you.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.

Sandy Rustin’s comedy The Cottage will play a limited engagement at Broadway’s Hayes Theater this summer. Directed by Tony winner Jason Alexander (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Seinfeld), the production will begin previews July 7 prior to an official opening July 24.

The cast will feature Emmy winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Music Man), Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Inspired by the works of Noël Coward, The Cottage is set in the English countryside in 1923 as Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover’s wife.

Once Upon a One More Time the musical featuring the music of Grammy winner Britney Spears will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre May 13 prior to an June 22 opening.

Reprising their roles from the 2021 world premiere at the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C., will be Briga Heelan (Great News, Ground Floor) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (American Idol, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Today, Seaview and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions announced general rush, standing room, and digital lottery policies as previews begin Tuesday at 8 PM at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) for the eagerly anticipated new Broadway production of Paradestarring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

General Rush

A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $45 per ticket when the Jacobs Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.

Standing Room

When performances are sold out, standing room tickets will be available for $45 per ticket only at the Jacobs Theatre box office. Limit of two tickets per person, subject to availability.

Telecharge Digital Lottery | Starting Tuesday, February 28

The Parade digital lottery can be found at rush.telecharge.com with entries opening at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn that same morning at 10 AM ET and then later that afternoon at 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each, subject to availability.

Parade will officially open Thursday, March 16 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 6 only. Tickets for the highly anticipated production are also on sale at www.paradebroadway.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the box office of the Jacobs Theatre.

Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as ‘Jim Conley,’ Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as ‘Governor Slaton,’ Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as ‘Old Soldier/Judge Roan,’ and Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Hugh Dorsey.’ They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Britt Craig,’ Kelli Barrett as ‘Mrs. Phagan,’ Courtnee Carter as ‘Angela,’ Eddie Cooper as ‘Newt Lee,’ Erin Rose Doyle as ‘Mary Phagan,’ Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as ‘Tom Watson,’ Danielle Lee Greaves as ‘Minnie McKnight,’ Douglas Lyons as ‘Riley,’ and Jake Pedersen as ‘Frankie Epps.’

The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as ‘Nurse,’ Stacie Bono as ‘Sally Slaton,’ Max Chernin as ‘Mr. Turner,’ Emily Rose DeMartino as ‘Essie & Others,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,’ Beth Kirkpatrick as ‘Nina Formby,’ Ashlyn Maddox as ‘Monteen & Others,’ Sophia Manicone as ‘Iola Stover,’ William Michals as ‘Detective Starnes,’ Jackson Teeley as ‘Officer Ivey,’ and Charlie Webb as ‘Young Soldier.’

Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora will return to Here Lies Love for Broadway run.

Joining Adrienne Warren as Ma will be three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton as Grandma, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as SuperJack, Tina Benko as Interviewer/Police Officer,Michael Genet as Grandpa/Doctor and Triney Sandoval as Old Nick. Aiden Mekhi Sierra and Christopher Woodley will alternate in the role of Little Jack