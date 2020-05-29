MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
AOEfest Pandemic Benefit to Raise Funds in June

HiDEF, Inc. is hosting AOEfest (defined as “Area of Effect”) an interactive digital festival bringing together the virtual community with top brands, celebrities, gamers and influencers across Music, Film, Gaming, Arts and Culture.  Its directive will be to drive charitable giving to Direct Relief, whose most urgent need is to procure and replenish personal protective equipment (PPE) for the current Covid-19 pandemic and for future deployment.

Spanning two weekends, this event goes beyond the typical festival experience bringing participants into the digital world with 12 hours of entertaining and educational programming each weekend as well as potential added dates and times for pop-up entertainment programming.  The festival will be open to all and is about bringing communities together to celebrate the media and entertainment that we love. 

“Our inspiration is to create a platform on which we can forge a deeper and more authentic connection between entertainment makers and their audiences, while importantly giving back and making an impact in the communities where it counts in the fight against Covid-19,” explains HiDEF CEO Stefan Cannonball Rollins.

HiDEF will be using their collective expertise and relationships to broadcast unique content across multiple digital and social channels to maximize engagement including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Mixer, Instagram, and Tik Tok. Charitable giving will be managed with the platform Tiltify in partnership with official beneficiary Direct Relief with the goal of reaching one-million dollars for the charity. 

“The exciting part about bringing this whole festival into people’s living rooms,” adds Bobby Lombardi, HiDEF CTO, “is that we’re utilizing the DIY maker spirit and putting together all this unique, free tech and creative solutions to solve some very basic streaming and broadcast problems that you’ve seen in other streaming events.”

As an added differentiator, AOEfest will be the first to utilize DolbyOn, an enhanced audio streaming technology, to provide the best digital audio for virtual streams.  Artists will have options to deliver performances, panels, and content virtually from their homes or from several professional and socially-distance sanctioned studios across the country. The studios include XR Studios in Los Angeles, which was the studio and resource used to create the virtual experience for the performance of Katy Perry’s “Daisies” during the American Idol finale on May 17th.

HiDEF will be announcing their initial lineup of artists and content creators the first week of June and continue to call on good work of the artist and content-creators devoting their time and resources to aid patients, healthcare workers, and the nation during this pandemic crisis.

For further details, news and upcoming programming schedules for AOEfest, please visit:  www.aoefest.com

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

