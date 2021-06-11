Applause Shop Presents Special Sale of ” In The Heights” Memorabilia to Benefit Fresh Youth Initiatives

Applause Shop, the online marketplace that re-homes Broadway merchandise and memorabilia while raising money for arts and social justice non-profits, has announced #HEIGHTStravaganza!, a sale of rare and unique memorabilia from Broadway’s 2008 Tony Award winning Best Musical, In The Heights, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (Water By The Spoonful).

The sale begins June 11 at 12:00pm Eastern, with an hour-long roll-out of live auctions. Bidding lasts for ten days, ending Monday, June 21.

Auctions can be accessed via www.ApplauseShop.com.

A portion of every sale goes to FRESH YOUTH INITIATIVES, a Washington Heights-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping low-income, immigrant, and first-generation children in Northern Manhattan build secure futures, healthy lives, and strong academic achievement.

Items include:

Best Musical marquee sign displayed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre following the 2008 Tony Awards, autographed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the Original Broadway company of In The Heights

Oversized In The Heights LP album cover foam-core poster, signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the Original Broadway company of In The Heights

Framed, limited edition numbered print by artist Todd DiCiurcio, created for the cast & crew of In The Heights on Broadway

Playbill from 2007’s pre-Broadway 37 Arts production, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda on the cover, with promotional fliers from the 37 Arts run

In The Heights Broadway original cast Playbill and sealed Original Cast Recording LP boxed set

Playbill & dated tickets from the final Broadway performance of In The Heights, with special foil seal

Backstage crew pass and framed Broadway production photo of In The Heights, from the estate of ITH lighting designer Howell Binkley

In The Heights opening night cast & crew gift shot glass

In The Heights opening night cast & crew gift keychain

In The Heights 14×22” original window card framed poster

In The Heights “goodie bag” featuring playbills, collectibles, jewelry, merchandise and more

For more information and to access auctions, visit www.ApplauseShop.com.