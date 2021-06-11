Applause Shop Presents Special Sale of ” In The Heights” Memorabilia to Benefit Fresh Youth Initiatives

Applause Shop, the online marketplace that re-homes Broadway merchandise and memorabilia while raising money for arts and social justice non-profits, has announced #HEIGHTStravaganza!, a sale of rare and unique memorabilia from Broadway’s 2008 Tony Award winning Best Musical, In The Heights, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (Water By The Spoonful).
The sale begins June 11 at 12:00pm Eastern, with an hour-long roll-out of live auctions. Bidding lasts for ten days, ending Monday, June 21.
A portion of every sale goes to FRESH YOUTH INITIATIVES, a Washington Heights-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping low-income, immigrant, and first-generation children in Northern Manhattan build secure futures, healthy lives, and strong academic achievement.
Items include:
- Best Musical marquee sign displayed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre following the 2008 Tony Awards, autographed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the Original Broadway company of In The Heights
- Oversized In The Heights LP album cover foam-core poster, signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the Original Broadway company of In The Heights
- Framed, limited edition numbered print by artist Todd DiCiurcio, created for the cast & crew of In The Heights on Broadway
- Playbill from 2007’s pre-Broadway 37 Arts production, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda on the cover, with promotional fliers from the 37 Arts run
- In The Heights Broadway original cast Playbill and sealed Original Cast Recording LP boxed set
- Playbill & dated tickets from the final Broadway performance of In The Heights, with special foil seal
- Backstage crew pass and framed Broadway production photo of In The Heights, from the estate of ITH lighting designer Howell Binkley
- In The Heights opening night cast & crew gift shot glass
- In The Heights opening night cast & crew gift keychain
- In The Heights 14×22” original window card framed poster
- In The Heights “goodie bag” featuring playbills, collectibles, jewelry, merchandise and more
For more information and to access auctions, visit www.ApplauseShop.com.
