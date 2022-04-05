MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Applications Being Accepted For The Clio Art Fair

Applications Being Accepted For The Clio Art Fair

The Clio Art Fair will be held September 8-11, at 550 West 29th street. The early bird deadline to apply.

The Clio Art Fair is a curated fair born with the challenge to launch independent artists and showcase the careers and achievements of already affirmed creative minds. Their primary goal is to create a space for direct dialogue between artists and collectors, artists and curators without the presence of any long-term mediator.

By specifically targeting artists without any exclusive NYC representation, Clio Art Fair focuses attention on the kinds of contemporary art and interventions that are being created by independent artists the world over.

Without the constraints and usual concerns of the art business, these artists have been freed up to use different materials and media and to deviate from accepted art practice definitions. The resulting work being exhibited seeks to foster a dialogue that transcends prescribed geographies, hierarchies, and markets; and to further opportunities for greater expression of new media and ever ground-breaking content.

for the New York addition edition. Applying by these dates means artists don’t have to pay the marketing fees ($150.00).

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

MoCCA Arts Festival 2022 Returns — Now In The Metropolitan Pavilion 

Brad BalfourApril 3, 2022
Read More

Events In April Will Not Be Stalled By Showers

Suzanna BowlingMarch 28, 2022
Read More

Times Square Arts: Raúl Cordero’s The Poem

Suzanna BowlingMarch 26, 2022
Read More

Healing Practices: Stories from Himalayan Americans At The Rubin

Suzanna BowlingMarch 3, 2022
Read More

Tattoos Are Also Used As Marks Of Protection To Combat Human Trafficking

Suzanna BowlingMarch 1, 2022
Read More

Banksy’s Bomb Middle England, Toxic Rat, Morons + Works from Damien Hirst, Shepard Fairey, George Rodrigue and More Head to Julien’s Auctions

Suzanna BowlingMarch 1, 2022
Read More

Celebrity Tattooist, Girl Knew York, Launching Art Gallery at Dream Downtown

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 28, 2022
Read More

Midnight Moment: Another Romp Thru the IP (Times Square Edit)

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

On the Scene

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 26, 2022
Read More