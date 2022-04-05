Applications Being Accepted For The Clio Art Fair

The Clio Art Fair will be held September 8-11, at 550 West 29th street. The early bird deadline to apply.

The Clio Art Fair is a curated fair born with the challenge to launch independent artists and showcase the careers and achievements of already affirmed creative minds. Their primary goal is to create a space for direct dialogue between artists and collectors, artists and curators without the presence of any long-term mediator.

By specifically targeting artists without any exclusive NYC representation, Clio Art Fair focuses attention on the kinds of contemporary art and interventions that are being created by independent artists the world over.

Without the constraints and usual concerns of the art business, these artists have been freed up to use different materials and media and to deviate from accepted art practice definitions. The resulting work being exhibited seeks to foster a dialogue that transcends prescribed geographies, hierarchies, and markets; and to further opportunities for greater expression of new media and ever ground-breaking content.

for the New York edition. Applying by these dates means artists don't have to pay the marketing fees ($150.00).

