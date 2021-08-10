MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Applications Being Accepted For The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

The Search for the World’s Next Great Jazz Singer at the NJPAC. The divine Sarah Vaughan was Newark’s greatest musical gift to the world. NJPAC honors her legacy every year with the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. For this special 10th anniversary of “The SASSY Awards,” jazz great Christian McBride will host and perform alongside jazz singer Dianne Reeves.

This event offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business—and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow. Gifted young contestants from around the world are evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize

On a Wednesday night in 1942, Newark teenager Sarah Vaughan went to the Apollo Theater to compete in an amateur singing contest. It was the chance to win $10 and a weeklong engagement performing on the Apollo stage. Instead, Vaughan’s win launched a career that would transform America’s original art form and an icon who elevated the craft of jazz vocal music and garnered the respect and adoration of millions. Now, it’s time for history to repeat itself.

The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition is open to solo vocalists of all nationalities who are not signed to a major record label. Singers are judged on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation and ability to swing.

The Sarah Vaughan Jazz Competition is Scheduled for Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 3PM.

The deadline to enter is September 7, 2021 at 5:00PM

